Portable Audio at eBay: Extra 15% off

Bentley is one of the top names in automotive luxury, and does more than just manufacture luxury cars; it curates luxury experiences. The legendary British automaker, which is currently undergoing a major shift to electric vehicles, is proud of its exclusive brand image, and offers its customers a massive range of customizability, and is even getting into the hotel game. To drive home the point that Bentley is all about refined experiences, the brand has now collaborated with Hollywood music producer, Steve Mazzaro to create a bespoke soundtrack that will "demonstrate the unrivaled abilities of the pinnacle Naim in-car audio system" in the Bentley Flying Spur.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO