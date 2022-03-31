ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portable Audio at eBay: Extra 15% off

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApply coupon code "SHOPTECH15" to save an extra 15% off a...

8 Tips for Decorating Your Home With Thrift Store Finds

Thrift stores aren’t just for the basics anymore. With a little creative vision, you can decorate your entire home with secondhand finds — and decorate it well. After 25 years of reselling what I find in thrift shops, flea markets and estate sales, I’m continually amazed by the quantity and quality of what’s out there. From contemporary items from West Elm and Williams-Sonoma to one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, today’s secondhand markets have the goods.
Dyson at eBay: Up to 66% off

It includes the much-hyped Corrale hair straightener, as well as their popular air purifiers and cordless vacuums. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $249.99 (most charge $400+).
Refurbished Makita Tools at eBay: Up to 50% off

Get your spring renovations and gardening in gear with when you shop and save on refurbished multi-tools, angle grinders, circular saws, impact drivers, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at eBay Tips These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
DeWalt Tools and Accessories at eBay: 20% off

Use code "BIGBRANDS20" to save an extra 20% off a selection of already discounted tools. Shop Now at eBay Tips $500 max discount. Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX 1/2" Drill Driver Kit for $131.99 after coupon (low by $27).
Ecco Spring Sale: Extra 30% off

Apply coupon code "SPRING22" to save an extra 30% off all sale shoes for both men and women. That's the best discount we've seen this year from this store. Shop Now at Ecco Tips Excludes golf shoes and leather goods.
Kurupt FM and eBay Are Raffling Off Rare Nike Collaborations to Support Ukraine

MC Grindah, Beats, DJ Steves and Chabuddy make up the collective Kurupt FM, known for its pirate radio station and the sitcom mockumentary People Just Do Nothing, but now it’s stepping up its charitable efforts with eBay by its side to offer you rare sneakers for a fraction of their original price all in aid of supporting Ukraine.
Daily deals March 16: 2TB Samsung Portable SSD $219, $100 off HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, Xbox Series X at Walmart & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's topdeals include Xbox Series X console availability for Walmart+ members, $100 off the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system, and $110 off a Samsung T7 2TB External Portable SSD.
$117 in cart

The price drops in cart to the lowest we've seen in any condition and $80 under the best we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay Tips A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies. Features active noise cancellation transparency mode spatial audio adaptive EQ 3 tip sizes force sensor sweat & water resistant Model: MLWK3AM/A.
PAAVA Portable Speaker won’t easily fall or slide off a surface

How do you address the issue of a portable speaker rolling and falling? Some models don’t even have a proper grip, so they easily slide off a surface. An industrial designer came up with a new design that won’t easily fall off. Stalin Jr., an architect and industrial...
Chobani Creamer: free after rebate

Try one of a variety of creamer flavors or half & half for free after rebate. Shop Now Tips A Paypal or Venmo account is required as well as a mobile phone number. Get the rebate information via text. See rebate terms for eligibility. Features up to $3.99 value.
Harbor Freight Tools Inflation Busters: Up to $100 off

70 discounts are offered, redeemable online or in-store, including the pictured Gordon 18" Machete w/ Serrated Blade for $5 ($2 off). Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools Tips Shipping adds a flat $6.99. (Larger items may incur extra fees.)
AlphaESS 1,036Wh Portable Power Station review: The big boy to power all your devices off-grid

When it comes to storing electricity for off-grid uses, portable power stations are key. But for larger devices that require more power than a typical USB device, larger capacity batteries and more powerful inverters open the door to serious utility. And the AlphaESS Portable Power Station we tested has an extra serving of power and capacity for bigger tasks. It also comes with an exclusive discount code that you’ll find below.
Bentley Creates New Soundtrack To Show Off The Naim Audio System

Bentley is one of the top names in automotive luxury, and does more than just manufacture luxury cars; it curates luxury experiences. The legendary British automaker, which is currently undergoing a major shift to electric vehicles, is proud of its exclusive brand image, and offers its customers a massive range of customizability, and is even getting into the hotel game. To drive home the point that Bentley is all about refined experiences, the brand has now collaborated with Hollywood music producer, Steve Mazzaro to create a bespoke soundtrack that will "demonstrate the unrivaled abilities of the pinnacle Naim in-car audio system" in the Bentley Flying Spur.
Subway Coupon: Buy one footlong, get 2nd free

Good only at participating restaurants, coupon code "FREEFOOTLONG" bags a free footlong sandwich when you purchase another one. It's the best recurring deal that Subway offers. Shop Now at Subway.
