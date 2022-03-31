'CODA,' 'The Power of the Dog,' and What Makes a 'Feel-Good' Movie

First published in 1967, Thomas Savage’s Western novel The Power of The Dog has made an exceptional comeback as a featured film directed by Jane Campion in 2021. The film rapidly became one of Netflix's most popular, garnering 12 Academy Award nominations and positive reviews. The Power of the Dog depicts the story of the Burbank brothers, George and Phil, who moved to Montana around 1900 to live and work on the ranch their affluent parents had purchased. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), the oldest brother, is intelligent and refined, but he enjoys ranch life's hard daily labor. George (Jesse Plemons), dubbed "Fatso" by Phil, lacks Phil's analytical mind and breadth of information. The brothers, now in their forties, continue to share their childhood bedroom until George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the widow of the town doctor and the mother of a teenage son named Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO