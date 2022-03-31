Emporia High girls swim and dive team to compete in Topeka High Invitational

GODDARD, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team will try to get a double-header in today if mother nature cooperates at the new Genesis Baseball complex in Goddard vs Wichita East. Game times are at bother 4 and 6pm. The game will not be broadcast or streamed due to scheduling conflicts,...
Track and field will be the focus for the Blue Jays and Lady Jays when they host the JCHS Invitational on Friday. In addition to Junction City other competing teams will participate from Manhattan, Flint Hills Christian, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Salina Central, Salina South and Tonganoxie. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m.
June 23, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, prohibiting sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. Title IX has largely been considered the springboard for high school and collegiate women’s sports to get where they are today — but the fight for equality is far from over. Every Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. leading up to the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing, 13 Sports will honor the women who changed the game for girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All around Wichita, businesses are getting ready for game day this Saturday where the University of Kansas Jayhawks will face off Villanova in the final four of the NCAA Tournament. And fans are hoping the team will get a shot at that national championship title. Jayhawk...
The 2021-22 boys basketball season in Saline County was up and down for all five teams. Leading the way was Southeast of Saline, who finished third in Class 3A, while Sacred Heart, Salina Central and Salina South bowed out in their respective sub-state semifinals. Ell-Saline was eliminated by Sacred Heart in the opening round of its sub-state.
Comments / 0