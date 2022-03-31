DMV Connect allows access to Virginia vital records

RICHMOND (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is making it easier for people to apply for birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates.

The DMV is providing these services through the department’s 14 mobile service centers — DMV Connect.

“Customers love the convenience of DMV Connect, and they also love being able to access vital records through DMV,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We are excited to be able to combine these two great service options. With appointments alongside walk-in service at our 75 CSCs Monday through Friday, more than 50 online transactions at dmvNOW.com, mail and phone service, and 57 DMV Select partner offices, there truly are more ways than ever to complete your DMV business.”

Customers looking to obtain a vital record through DMV will have to complete an application, submit the required documentation, and pay a $14 fee. You can then get a printed vital record at the customer service centers (CSCs). However, if you use DMV Connect, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will mail the certificates to you.

You can find a DMV Connect near you, the calendar, and book an appointment by visiting the DMV website . To learn which identification is acceptable for a Virginia vital record at DMV click here .

