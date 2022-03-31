ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

DMV Connect allows access to Virginia vital records

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hA9Ji_0evMkeXa00

RICHMOND (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is making it easier for people to apply for birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates.

The DMV is providing these services through the department’s 14 mobile service centers — DMV Connect.

“Customers love the convenience of DMV Connect, and they also love being able to access vital records through DMV,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We are excited to be able to combine these two great service options. With appointments alongside walk-in service at our 75 CSCs Monday through Friday, more than 50 online transactions at dmvNOW.com, mail and phone service, and 57 DMV Select partner offices, there truly are more ways than ever to complete your DMV business.”

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

Customers looking to obtain a vital record through DMV will have to complete an application, submit the required documentation, and pay a $14 fee. You can then get a printed vital record at the customer service centers (CSCs). However, if you use DMV Connect, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will mail the certificates to you.

You can find a DMV Connect near you, the calendar, and book an appointment by visiting the DMV website . To learn which identification is acceptable for a Virginia vital record at DMV click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Virginia DMV wrongly taxed thousands of people

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Dept. of Motor Vehicles wrongly taxed thousands of people after it “misinterpreted” the Code of Virginia. It wasn’t until after ABC13’s investigation that the DMV realized the problem and fixed it. Robert Keys is one of the customers who...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Sports
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Mobile Service#Vital Records#Dmv Connect#Dmv Select
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Complete onboarding solution already in the palm of drivers’ hands

Onboarding new drivers is a notoriously expensive and time-consuming task. Annual driver turnover rates continue to hover around 90%, according to the American Trucking Associations. This means that carriers must dedicate a significant amount of time to conducting pre-hire screenings and performing post-hire training to keep their trucks moving as drivers rotate in and out throughout the year.
TECHNOLOGY
WFXR

VA expert discusses impact of alcohol on teeth

(WFXR) — Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday known for drinking beer, eating corned beef and cabbage, and making everything green! However, something you don’t want to turn green, no matter the day, is your teeth. Jeremy Butterfield from Delta Dental of Virginia stopped by “WFXR News at Noon” to speak with Amanda Kenney […]
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WFXR

Do you know Virginia’s signature drink?

(STACKER) — Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of — and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

More than 800 remain in the dark in parts of VA and WV

UPDATE 11:59 p.m.: The number of Appalachian Power customers impacted by outages has fallen throughout the night with with power restored to most. According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, more than 800 customers remain without power across parts of Virginia and southeastern West Virginia late Thursday night. — UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: The number of Appalachian […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Roanoke Valley cybersecurity company educates people on preventing cyberattacks

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday night, President Joe Biden left Americans with an urgent warning for business leaders to strengthen cyber defenses immediately. Mary and Brian Hamilton, owners of the Roanoke Valley cybersecurity company Mad Data, say that the president’s comments on cybersecurity are critical. According to the Hamiltons, Russia has proven that […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Where to find the biggest largemouth bass in Va.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Where are the biggest bass in Virginia? The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has released a report on the top bass lakes in the commonwealth. One ranking lists the top 18 lakes by the number of big largemouth bass in the fish population. The DWR considers bass of 20 inches […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. is cracking down on ‘skill games’

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pittsylvania County is cracking down on ‘skill games’. In recent months, the machines have appeared at convenience stores and game rooms all across the county. Pittsylvania County leaders warn operators the machines fall under the definition of illegal gambling devices under Virginia State Code. Any skill game operators who do […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy