Batavia woman charged in knife attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in finding a man linked to armed robberies on Western Avenue in Beverly. At least one of the robberies, at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29, took place in the 9900 block of South Western Avenue, outside a Shell gas station convenience store. Surveillance footage shows the man in the plaid jacket swipe a few items from the gas station convenience store, then rush outside and rob a man at gunpoint outside his car. Another robbery happened on the same block at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 20. Further details on that incident were not released. The suspect was described as a Black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, a black ski mask, a black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweat pants, and tan construction boots. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 745-0620, or make an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO