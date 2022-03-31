ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, IL

Batavia woman charged in knife attack

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Batavia woman is accused of cutting a family member's face and arm with a knife Wednesday night. 30-year-old Amy S. Geren was arrested after a standoff with police in the...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batavia, IL
Batavia, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Two 12-year-old girls accused of luring classmate to sleepover to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.  One of the suspects has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oak Terrace Court#Swat
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man punched newborn’s mother in the head during argument over baby’s name at Highland Park Hospital, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man punched the mother of his newborn baby in the head during an argument over what to name the child while at Highland Park Hospital. Tevin M. Hoskins, 27, of the 200 block of West Forest Avenue in Round Lake, was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery physical […]
ROUND LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man wanted in gunpoint robberies in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in finding a man linked to armed robberies on Western Avenue in Beverly. At least one of the robberies, at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29, took place in the 9900 block of South Western Avenue, outside a Shell gas station convenience store. Surveillance footage shows the man in the plaid jacket swipe a few items from the gas station convenience store, then rush outside and rob a man at gunpoint outside his car. Another robbery happened on the same block at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 20. Further details on that incident were not released. The suspect was described as a Black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, a black ski mask, a black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweat pants, and tan construction boots. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 745-0620, or make an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy