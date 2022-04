March 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Thursday announced it will end COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers at the beginning of next month. Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that individuals who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization will not be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country by air, land or water beginning at 12:01 a.m. on April 1.

