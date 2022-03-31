ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OnePlus 10 Pro review: settling in

By Allison Johnson
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10 Pro is OnePlus all grown up. The days of a scrappy upstart challenger are gone — that much was clear with last year’s 9 and 9 Pro, with true flagship specs and prices to match. This year, OnePlus has sharpened its vision of a legitimate...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

