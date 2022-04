TAMPA — For if just a day, Alyssa Alexander said it felt like no one was trying to rain on her parade. From rainbow and pastel capes to a shirt that said “Free Dad Hugs,” amid a sea of thousands on a sunny Saturday in Ybor, the 21-year-old Tampa resident said it felt like it was impossible not to have a good time at the Tampa Pride festival and parade, where thousands found a respite from a political climate that has caused grave concerns surrounding LGBTQ issues.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO