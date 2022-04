NASA will send its new SLS rocket to the launchpad for the first time on Thursday, March 17, and you can watch the whole event as it happens. The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo testing after reaching Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Assuming all goes well, the vehicle will blast off for a journey around the moon in the next couple of months 0n a mission that will usher in a new era of lunar exploration as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

