Check Out Angie's Pet Salon

Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
They say dogs are man's best friend. If you've ever owned a pet, or cried your eyes out watching Marley & Me, then you know the pure joy having a furry friend can bring. Unfortunately, many dogs are abandoned every day, some sent to shelters for a variety of reasons.
Squeaker is the most handsome senior boy at the shelter. At 15 years old, he most enjoys naps and laps. True to his name, he has the cutest squeaky meow. He’ll do best in a home without other cats. This sweet boy is looking for a loving home to...
The Wichita food truck community has lost one of its own. Troy Evans, who in 2019 opened The Bomb BBQ, died on Tuesday, confirmed the truck’s manager, Denise Watson. He was 51. Evans’ first career was working as a bomb builder in the 184th Intelligence Wing of the Kansas...
In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
A terminally ill cancer sufferer got so much from a social media page that she decided to give the creators a hand up when they hit the rocks. Desiree Fraser found a lot of joy from watching the antics of Staffordshire bull terriers Peggy and Ruby and magpie Molly in their regular social media posts.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A boom of goats has been born at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. The farm says a total of 66 baby goats are romping and playing around the farmstead. Volunteers are socializing the babies to be ready for visitors on opening day, April 1. The farm is located […]
It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another great cat up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Hubert is a bundle of energy and LOVES playing with the small dogs in his current home. He will cuddle with them, wrestle with them, and genuinely loves just about any attention he can receive.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Part of the responsibility of being a new dog owner is to teach your dog how to socialize. This can be a fun experience as you’re helping your pet make friends by giving them the chance to play with other dogs. One way to acquaint your pup with other dogs is to bring them to dog parks, which are spaces specifically designated for dogs. While there are rules to follow, this can be an excellent opportunity for your dog to play off-leash with other dogs and for you to meet other pet owners.
Looking to add a furry friend to your family? The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is highlighting a dog and two cats up for adoption who just might fit the bill!. Norman is a sweet-natured and well-behaved 2-year-old German shepherd/terrier mix. He was brought to the shelter after being found with two torn knee caps in a Walmart parking lot on Jan. 22.
It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
Today, we met little Debbie (not to be confused with the snack food). Debbie is a 9-week old puppy who recently came to the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two siblings. She has the cheeriest disposition and was VERY excited to have someone to play with as you can see here:
Talk about a dynasty. For the 31st consecutive year, the beloved Labrador retriever is the most popular purebred dog breed in the United States. But make room for poodles. They’re em-barking on a comeback. The 2021 American Kennel Club rankings, drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older...
