NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to set a house on fire with her children and their father inside, an affidavit said. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, the victim told officers that Chamanie Estmond, 27, tried to burn down the house with all of them (their children and himself) inside in Aug. 2021.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO