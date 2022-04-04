ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Here's how you can land a job virtually or in-person in Missouri City

By Nick Natario
 1 day ago

This week, ABC13 Localish is in Missouri City, and we have a way for you to land a job virtually or in-person.

On Thursday, ABC13 partnered once again with Workforce Solutions to host a Who's Hiring virtual job fair. For nearly two years, we've hosted the weekly event.

Our events have been virtual, but with ABC13 showcasing Missouri City this week, for the first time, Workforce Solutions invited employers to its location to offer on-the-spot interviews.

The in-person event began at 9 a.m. at the Workforce Solutions
Missouri City location , which is located at 3823 Cartwright Road. You don't need to register. You can show-up and get an interview.

"It's always great to make sure you're dressed professionally for the interview," Workforce Solutions manager Lisa Bogany explained. "Bring any resumes that you may have to share with the employer, and bring a great attitude."

The employers are from the manufacturing, IT and government industries.

If you can't make it in-person, or are looking for a job outside of Missouri City, ABC13's weekly virtual job fair has you covered.

You can watch the full job fair in the video player above.

During the virtual event, participants can apply online, or reach recruiters through the ABC13 hotline. The number is 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

