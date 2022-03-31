ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Secret To Better Oral Health, And It's Not Flossing

By Isabel Cohen
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7HLH_0evMiysS00

While there are steps we can take to improve our oral health , there is one important and little-known way to take care of our teeth that works from the inside out: vitamin D, as per MindBodyGreen . This vitamin serves multiple functions in the body, including making our teeth stronger and healthier by aiding in the body's absorption of calcium, a critical mineral for bone health. Although teeth are not technically bones, they undergo a continual mineralization process that requires the same minerals found in bones.

A 2020 study published in Nutrients looked at the effects of vitamin D deficiency on oral health. It suggested that certain oral diseases are influenced by a lack of vitamin D, namely cavities, periodontitis, and defects in enamel. Vitamin D is important for more than just the health of our teeth — it also keeps the periodontium healthy (via MindBodyGreen). The periodontium, which is comprised of the gums and bones surrounding the teeth, ensures that your teeth are properly rooted in your gums while adding a protective layer against harmful bacteria. The results of a 2017 study published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology indicated that vitamin D deficiencies can contribute to inflammation of the periodontium, which in turn destroys this crucial oral structure.

WebMD points out that the vitamin D recommendation for adults under age 70 is 600 IU/day, while those over this age should shoot for 800 IU/day. To ensure you're getting enough of this vitamin, you should combine diet with supplementation.

Other Ways To Improve Your Oral Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HncWO_0evMiysS00

In addition to getting enough vitamin D on a daily basis, there are other important steps you should be taking to optimize your oral health. While brushing your teeth may be an obvious one, Healthline explains the importance of making sure you are brushing correctly. You should brush each tooth slowly while moving the toothbrush in a circular motion to get rid of accumulated plaque that can potentially lead to gum disease. In conjunction with proper tooth brushing, you should also have fluoride toothpaste on hand. Fluoride not only protects the enamel on our teeth, but also kills germs that contribute to tooth decay. In fact, an article on fluoride and oral health published in the Community Dental Health Journal in 2016 confirmed the importance of this mineral in preventing cavities.

Flossing is one more action you can take to prevent painful trips to the dentist (via Healthline). "It's really a way to stimulate the gums, reduce plaque, and help lower inflammation in the area," Jonathan Schwartz, DDS, told Healthline. Flossing removes around 40% of the plaque that gets stuck to your teeth, as per WebMD . Technique is also important — aim for moving the floss up and down while also wrapping it around the base of each tooth.

One more key component of oral health is paying attention to your diet (per Healthline). You should be drinking plenty of water every day and minimizing your intake of sugary and acidic foods.

Read this next: Things You Should Never Do Before Going To The Dentist

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Health Digest
Health Digest

39K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow Health Digest and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WJLA

Connection Found Between Oral Health and COVID-19

While most people are aware of the many risk factors associated with complications from COVID-19, including diabetes and high blood pressure, a surprising connection has emerged with dental health. To help all of us brush up on our oral health routines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future, Dr. Leonard Weiss, Chief Dental Officer for UnitedHealthcare joined Good Morning Washington. Recent research revealed that people with gum disease who become infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of poor outcomes, including a greater chance of admission to the intensive care unit. This makes sense, as good oral health is a first line of defense to help the body protect itself from infections, systemic inflammation and various types of diseases.
WASHINGTON, DC
MedicalXpress

On Nutrition: Signals to listen to for better health

My husband beeps his tractor when he drives by the house these mornings on his way to feed cattle. It's his way to say he's thinking about me. One of my patients, who is working very hard to plan more meals at home and visit Mickey D's less often, reports she feels lighter and less bloated these days—a sign that her body is happy with her new habits.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Oral Health#Flossing#Nutrients#Periodontium#Webmd
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One ‘Toxic’ Ingredient You Should Avoid In Processed Food–It’s So Dangerous!

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can make heart related illness more likely, leading a healthy lifestyle is the key preventative measure when it comes to diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. With the high concentration of processed foods in our diet these days, it is important to pay attention to the foods you’re buying and cooking with. We asked Dr. Prabhdeep Sethi, Interventional Cardiologist with Dignity Health—St Bernardine Medical Center, what ingredients you should avoid, specifically in processed foods, if you are trying to keep your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy