Rangers cancel friendly with Celtic scheduled for November in Australia following stinging criticism from fans over Old Firm game in Sydney Super Cup

Rangers have announced they will not be facing Celtic in Australia following fierce criticism from supporters.

The Ibrox club were due to compete in a tournament during the break in domestic football for the World Cup.

A brief statement read: 'Rangers can confirm the club will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup in November 2022.

'After it became clear the tournament organisers were unwilling to fulfil their commitments to Rangers, we have, with immediate effect, terminated the club's agreement with the organisers.'

Rangers' proposed friendly against Celtic in Australia will no longer go ahead 
Supporters threw toilet paper and tennis balls onto the pitch during their 2-1 win against Dundee on Sunday March 20 in protest against the game previously set for November

Supporters have vocally and openly protested against the club's plans to join the Sydney Super Cup.

They even threw toilet paper and tennis balls onto the pitch during the Light Blues' 2-1 win against Dundee.

The club were angered by the response of fans and published a statement saying: 'The rest of this season is arguably one of the most crucial periods in our illustrious 150 year history.

'The men's first team and women's team are competing for major honours, both domestically and in Europe.

Ryan Kent and Co will no longer be travelling to Australia while the World Cup is on 

'It is deeply regrettable that the same small rump of 'supporters' remains intent on causing damage to our club. It is particularly concerning to note the timing they have chosen to launch their latest attack.

'It is lost on nobody that those intent on creating maximum disruption are those who have either enjoyed, or craved, a role within our club.

'The collective desire of our board, management and players, is to have unity of purpose over the coming months. Rest assured, we will address the disruptors and their propaganda war at the end of this season.'

The club's did not cite fan response as the reason they have pulled out and are understood have other frustrations.

According to STV Rangers were concerned about a number of issues around the announcement and promotion, specifically a refusal to use the ‘Old Firm’ tag.

There was also frustration at the manner in which the game was leaked in addition to an issue surrounding payment.

Rangers are battling to defend their title in the Scottish Premiership this season

IN THIS ARTICLE
