Alex Cora on potential contract distractions: ''19 taught me a lot'

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Xander Bogaerts. Nathan Eovaldi. Kiké Hernandez. Christian Vazquez. J.D. Martinez.

Those are just some of the Red Sox whose final season with this team could very well be the 2022 campaign that is just days away. All have contracts that have the potential to expire after this season, which of course can sometimes lead to a bit of awkwardness as the opportunity for free agency draws closer.

And we aren't even talking about Rafael Devers, who will be eligible to hit the open market after 2023.

Talking to the media Thursday morning, Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the conversation and some pitfalls that can come with such a dynamic. It's a gauntlet he remembers going through prior to the 2019 season, just prior to the extensions handed over to Chris Sale and Bogaerts.

"Honestly, I think ’19 taught me a lot on that end," Cora said. "Obviously, ’18 was a lot easier because we didn’t have any talks about free agents. We had no free agents. And then ’19 there was a lot of talks right away in the cage, everywhere. I was like, ‘Whoa, this is different.’ I learned a lot. It’s something I feel I can control in the clubhouse. We can stay locked in one what we’re trying to accomplish and understand there is a business side of it. There are a lot of guys we would love to stay here and there are other guys we know they are going to be free agents and they are going to cash in. But as far as me, personally, I learned a lot in ’19 and I’m more prepared now to deal with stuff like that than I was in ’19.

"We’re locked in. You can see it as far as the drills and the way we’re playing. There’s not much talk about contracts. There’s not much talk about free agency. Yeah, there’s talk about contract extensions, but that’s easy to talk about. That’s part of the business. So far, everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody understands we fell short last year of what we wanted to do. It’s actually been one of the best camps I’ve been around as far as the way they work, efficiency, taking care of players and the product on the field. The thing I’m more excited about is the defense. I think it’s two errors in whatever games we have played. The third baseman is playing great defense. We have guys going around and they’re doing what they’re doing in the morning every day. They have been very diligent about it. There’s not much talk here. No team meetings, whatever. Just come here, work and get ready for April 7."

Related
Boston

Checking in with the Red Sox’ top 10 prospects

Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas headline a strong list of prospects who could don Red Sox uniforms in the future. The MLB regular season is now less than a week away, and the Red Sox have started rolling out the lineups they’ll play when the games mean something starting next Thursday. That means you won’t see as much of the team’s young guns — most of which have already been sent back to the minors already — from here on out.
MLB
NBC Sports

Story preaches truth on Red Sox offense: 'Man, we have a sick lineup'

Whatever their chances in the rugged American League East, the Red Sox at least know this much -- they're going to mash. That was Trevor Story's epiphany when he looked at the lineup card before his spring debut on Wednesday and turned to teammate Xander Bogaerts. "I looked at the...
MLB
