Robert Kraft says he wants to see improvement from some of last year's free agents

Patriots owner Robert Kraft shelled out more than $163 million in guaranteed money during free agency last year. He wants to see more out of his then-historic investment.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Jeff Howe , Kraft is clear that he’s counting on some underperforming members from last year’s free agent class to play better this season. “I hope that some of the free agents who we brought in who didn’t perform as high as we would have liked last year will (produce) this year because they’ve adjusted to the system,” Kraft said. “And we’re making changes to take advantage of what they do best. We have a lot of talent that hasn’t been tapped into yet in my opinion.”

That doesn’t mean every big signing was a bust. Matthew Judon led the team in sacks (12.5) and Kendrick Bourne posted career highs in receptions (55) and yards (800). Hunter Henry caught nine touchdowns.

But there was enough disappointment to go around. Nelson Agholor, who’s getting paid $9 million annually, only caught 37 passes — his lowest total since his rookie season. High-priced tight end Jonnu Smith was almost a non-factor.

Agholor, Smith and near-invisible defensive lineman Devin Godchaux account for more than $38 million in cap space.

It’s apparent Kraft feels like he spent enough last year. At the NFL Meetings, he harped on the importance of building through the draft, and not free agency.

Kraft was also effusive in his praise of Mac Jones , whom the Patriots selected last year at No. 15 overall.

“This year will be very telling,” Kraft told Howe. “To come into something as new as this, as established, I think he got beat up pretty bad, and he kept coming back and getting up and really doing some great stuff. Just the way he handles himself, he took some real beatings and hopped up. He has developed a good relationship with the whole cadre of receivers. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen. But this is a big year, the second year.”

When Kraft met with reporters this week, he didn’t mince words about the Patriots’ lack of recent playoff success. He said it “bothers” him they’ve gone three years without a postseason win, and expects them to be true contenders this season.

He’s seemingly expecting Jones and last year’s free agent class to lead the way.