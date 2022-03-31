Florida Spring “BearWise” Tips To Reduce Conflict With Bears

With spring bringing warmer weather, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds residents and visitors that bears are becoming more active.

You can help prevent potential negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by removing food attractants and following other BearWise ® practices.

During spring, bears become more active in search of things to eat. Female bears are also beginning to travel with their cubs and teaching them where to forage for food.

“Bears will take advantage of easy meals, such as unsecured garbage, pet food or bird seed,” said the FWC’s Bear Management Program Coordinator, David Telesco. “If bears don’t find a food source in the neighborhood, they’ll move on.”

Follow the six BearWise Basics to avoid attracting bears to your neighborhood and help prevent conflicts:

1: Never feed or approach bears

Feeding bears can make them lose their natural fear of people.

It is illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract bears and cause conflicts.

Getting close to a wild animal is dangerous.

2: Secure food and garbage

Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

If not stored in a secured building, modify your existing garbage can to make it more bear-resistant or use a bear-resistant container.

Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters.

Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing.

Pick ripe fruit from trees and bushes and remove fallen fruit from the ground.

3: Remove or secure bird and wildlife feeders

Remove wildlife feeders.

If wildlife feeders are left up, only put enough food out for wildlife to finish eating before dark and make feeders bear-resistant.

4: Never leave pet food outdoors

Feed pets indoors.

If feeding pets outdoors, only put food outside for short time periods and bring in leftover food and dishes after each feeding.

5: Clean and store grills

Clean and degrease grills and smokers after each use.

If mobile, store them in a secure shed or garage.

6: Alert neighbors to bear activity

If you see a bear, let your neighbors know.

Share tips on how to avoid conflicts with bears.

Encourage your homeowner’s association or local government to institute bylaws or ordinances to require trash be kept secure.

While black bears generally are not aggressive, they have injured people in Florida. Dogs can trigger defensive behaviors from bears, especially females with cubs.

When walking dogs, keep them close to you – preferably on a non-retractable leash – and be aware of your surroundings. Before letting your dog out at night, flip lights on and off and bang on the door to give bears and other wildlife a chance to flee.

As bears increase their movements this time of year, they also increase the number of roads they cross. For the safety of yourself and bears, remember to slow down when driving, particularly on rural highways at dawn or dusk. Watch for road signs identifying bear crossing areas. Each year in Florida, an average of 250 bears are killed after being hit by vehicles.

Having conflicts with bears? Call one of the FWC’s five regional offices. Go to MyFWC.com/Contact, and click on “Contact Regional Offices ” to find the phone number for your region. If you want to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

