Senator Toomey meets with SCOTUS nominee Jackson

By Lauren Rude
 1 day ago

(WHTM) — The first Republican senator said she will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday, moving the vote one step closer to assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Just two days later, on Thursday, Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) met with Jackson.

Unlike Maine Senator Susan Collins, Toomey did not confirm his vote but says he will continue to review her record before he makes a final decision.

“Judge Jackson is a smart judge with an impressive academic and professional background. I continue to have concerns about whether Judge Jackson will serve as a neutral umpire of the law,” Toomey said.

TheHill reported that Democrats alone can confirm Jackson without any GOP support if all 50 of their members are united and Vice President Harris breaks a tie. Last week, Jackson faced four days of confirmation hearings , which GOP senators said did little to win over their members.

Five of the most memorable moments from Jackson’s confirmation hearings

The committee is set to vote on April 4 with a confirmation vote later that week.

