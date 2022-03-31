ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Here's Why Home Depot Can't Lose This Crucial Customer

By Neil Patel
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

One surprising winner during the pandemic was the home-improvement sector. Stuck inside their homes with extra cash in their pockets, consumers focused on tackling renovation projects. And this has led to a surge in demand at Home Depot (NYSE: HD) , which leads the industry in selling the right tools and supplies that customers need.

Speaking of its customer base, there is one specific group that has been extremely important to Home Depot's past success. And it will continue to push the business to new heights going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIA8z_0evMhyuf00

Image source: Getty Images.

Catering to Pros is extremely lucrative

Although it is estimated that professionals, including contractors, electricians, plumbers, and the like, are just 5% of Home Depot's customer base, they represented about 50% of the company's $151 billion in revenue last fiscal year. Having such a large part of the business come from professionals benefits Home Depot because this group spends much more money than DIY shoppers.

This situation results in better financials for Home Depot, especially when compared to smaller rival Lowe's , which generates roughly 25% of sales from professionals. Home Depot has better sales per square foot ($572), operating margin (13.5%), and return on invested capital (44.7%). And in the retail sector, it's all about boosting store-level economics, something that professional customers definitely help achieve.

Home Depot has been investing heavily, to the tune of $11 billion over the past few years across categories -- including stores, associates, digital experience, and supply chain -- to execute on its One Home Depot Strategy. What's more, the company is currently still in the process of investing an additional $1.2 billion to bolster its supply chain and delivery networks.

Management deemed these investments necessary because they understand that Home Depot needs to continue being the top choice among professionals. Pros need access to a wide selection of inventory, and they need it fast. Important features like customized pricing, personalized offers, differentiated search results, sales support, tool rental, multi-location delivery, and a loyalty program can all drive stickiness from these customers, who view Home Depot as a mission-critical supplier partner to help them run their own small businesses.

During Home Depot's fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings call , management highlighted a Pro customer in Dallas whose spending tripled from $100,000 annually to $300,000 simply because they downloaded the mobile app, joined the Pro loyalty program, and started using delivery to make frequent planned purchases.

"While we continue serving this customer for their unplanned immediate-need purchases, we now believe our capabilities are beginning to satisfy important planned purchase occasions," CEO Ted Decker pointed out on the call, adding, "We believe the ability to serve our Pros' planned and unplanned purchase occasions will be an important driver of growth as we work toward a $200 billion sales milestone."

Home Depot is leading a massive market

While it was the DIY customer cohort that propelled Home Depot at the start of the pandemic, it is now the Pro business that has outpaced it in terms of growth over the past few quarters. Homeowners are increasingly willing to take on bigger renovation projects that they might have held off on, which is a boon for Home Depot.

Management believes that the total addressable market for Pros in North America is a whopping $450 billion, meaning that there is a ton of growth potential ahead to continue taking market share in a truly massive industry. Leading Lowe's -- which is itself making great strides in this department -- should help Home Depot in the years ahead.

More From The Motley Fool

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

173K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Nyse#Home Depot
pymnts

Home Depot, Lowe’s to Offer Virtual Home Improvement Workshops

Lowe’s and Home Depot are both set to offer virtual workshops on home improvement projects ranging from bathroom upgrades and lawn care, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (March 16). Per the report, the companies are both trying to keep hold of the pandemic quarantine-era penchant for home improvement. Both companies’ revenues...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Home Depot 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.59% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In HD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.82 shares of Home Depot at the time with $1,000. This investment in HD would have produced an average annual return of 18.25%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion.
MARKETS
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

This mega homebuilder is having trouble finding garage doors, cabinets and windows

The supply chain challenges remain so tough in the housing industry that homebuilding giant KB Home (KBH) still can't source enough garage doors, windows and cabinets. "Garage doors, windows, cabinets, HVAC equipment, and signing, all remain constrained within the supply chain," said KB Home COO Robert McGibney on a Wednesday evening earnings call. "We expect shortages of materials will stay with us throughout this year and we will continue to aggressively address any new issues that arise."
REAL ESTATE
NBC New York

Why ‘Free' Shipping Isn't Free

The big carriers such as FedEx, UPS and Amazon make lots of deliveries, and none of those packages are being shipped for "free." "People like free shipping because the word free is very powerful, even if people know that it's not really free because someone is paying for it," Kara Buntin, owner of the Etsy shop A Cake To Remember, told CNBC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ikea wants to buy back its own furniture from customers

Ikea is looking to buy its furniture back from customers. Yes, you read that right. The furniture retailer launched a “Buy Back & Resell” plan to buy customers’ gently used Ikea decór, like coffee tables, wardrobes and chairs. Ikea will give store credit and resell the items in the As-is department.
RETAIL
CBS News

Top-rated workbenches and tool cabinets for your garage

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This year, when it comes time for spring cleaning, don't forget about your garage. It's more than just the place...
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
173K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy