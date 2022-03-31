ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis showed signs of aphasia on set, directors say

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Willis' struggle with aphasia was apparent when he was shooting some of his more recent films, say directors who worked with him and who have now discussed his condition after Willis' family made his diagnosis public this week. Willis' family released a statement Wednesday announcing that the Sixth...

Comments / 12

Sondra Perrero
1d ago

such a great actor been watching him since moonlighting days ,praying for his family and friends ❤️

Reply
4
