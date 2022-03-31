ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and pregnant wife Linda Phan discuss overcoming the emotional hurdles of family planning following two-year journey to conceive

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Property Brothers star Drew Scott admittedly is ready to DIY just about anything, but he wasn't quite prepared to handle the many different emotional and physical tolls of not being able to conceive quickly when he and his wife, Linda Phan, set out to start a family.

The 43-year-old home renovations expert discussed his 'Next Big Plan' with Linda in the new issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, where they revealed a host of different difficulties of not being able to get pregnant were challenging, but finally conceived after a two-year fertility journey with invitro fertilization and also intrauterine insemination procedures.

'After two years of half-assed effort and pure unawareness from both of us, we realized we had some homework to do,' he said after realizing conceiving wasn't always such an easy task. 'We needed to tune into our bodies, big time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0NuB_0evMgpZp00
Honest: Property Brothers star Drew Scott admittedly is ready to DIY just about anything, but he wasn't quite prepared to handle the many different emotional and physical tolls of not being able to conceive quickly when he and his wife, Linda Phan, set out to start a family

'Even though we were both all about health, wellness, and all that jazz, we never really listened to what our bodies were telling us.'

He added: 'Not getting pregnant right away was a wake-up call for both of us. As much as we tried to, we could not DIY this one! Like any big project, you have to put together the right team.'

The couple, who married four years ago and have been partners for 12, had 'healthcare pros' and family and friends to lean on throughout their fertility journey.

'A vital part of that was/is talking to those who have gone through similar challenges,' he said. 'Going through it taught us to be even more compassionate about others’ experiences. It’s can be difficult to bring up the topic of fertility.

'It can be hard to ask someone how they’re really doing, even when you really care. So we’re extremely appreciative of the many ways people helped us cope.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnAmP_0evMgpZp00
'Not getting pregnant right away was a wake-up call for both of us,' he admitted of their family planning efforts. 'As much as we tried to, we could not DIY this one! Like any big project, you have to put together the right team'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rx6cs_0evMgpZp00
The 43-year-old home renovations expert discussed his 'Next Big Plan' with Linda in the new issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal , where they revealed a host of different difficulties of not being able to get pregnant were challenging, but finally conceived after a two-year fertility journey with invitro fertilization and also intrauterine insemination procedures

Linda, a podcast producer, said the process made her feel 'anxious and sad,' and gave her thoughts that it was too late for the couple to start a family.

'And then I’d feel dumb for waiting so long, for not having given a thought to whether I wanted kids. (Spoiler alert: I do.) I’d think, I should have worked harder to plan for this, and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy,' she said. 'And then I’d feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions.'

Drew admitted it was difficult to see Linda go through the range of emotions because he 'just immediately want to fix things, but we didn’t know what the problem was.'

He added: 'I did know that my demanding schedule exacerbated all of these issues and put the whole situation in a pressure cooker. I needed to refocus my priorities and time.'

The couple announced in December on Instagram that their efforts paid off and a little one is on the way, due this spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEfMT_0evMgpZp00
Proud parents: Drew and Linda announced they were expecting their first child with a sweet Instagram snap shared in December
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhbrP_0evMgpZp00
'Guess we're doing weekly bathroom selfies now,' they wrote in his-and-hers posts shared to each of their Instagram accounts. 'It has been an adventure to get here!'

'Guess we're doing weekly bathroom selfies now,' they wrote in his-and-hers posts shared to each of their Instagram accounts. 'It has been an adventure to get here!

'We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.

'It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!'

The HGTV host and his wife often spoke about family planning efforts on their podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott , and officially received the good news in August after rounds of IVF and IUI.

'For a while I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all,' Phan said of going public with their struggles conceiving.

'Even with close family and friends, we didn't tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement.'

She admitted to struggling with recognizing her own feelings after finding out she was pregnant.

'It's not that I wasn't excited, it was just really confusing because we got the news from our fertility doctor and I guess it's just not how I imagined it,' she said. 'Not that it made it disappointing in any way, I think I just had more of a sense of relief at first.'

Scott echoed similar challenging feelings: 'Every step of the way there is something scary or there is the unknown. We have friends who have unfortunately had miscarriages and we have other friends who have tried IVF many, many times without success.'

For now, Drew and Linda hope that by sharing their story, other families may feel at least a little bit of hope and less isolated in the oftentimes daunting process of family planning.

'I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you're not alone,' he said.

'There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something that we should talk about, because then it doesn't make it as scary a thing. It makes it something that is more relatable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvGfq_0evMgpZp00
Star power: Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan (left), have starred on the hit HGTV show Property Brothers for seven seasons; seen on Instagram

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

326K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over Sons Brayden and Hudson’s Bond Amid ‘Complicated’ Life Post-Divorce

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram The sweetest siblings! Christina Haack shares sons Brayden and Hudson with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively — and the brothers have the best bond. “These two,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, captioned a Thursday, March 24, Instagram photo of the little ones hugging. “I am so […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Australian Survivor star Josh Millgate breaks down in tears as he discovers his fiancée Saige is pregnant after receiving an emotional letter from home

Josh Millgate broke down in tears as he discovered his fiancée Saige was pregnant during Sunday night's episode of Australian Survivor. The 31-year-old pilot became emotional after he received a letter from home with an ultrasound inside. He immediately burst into tears after realising he was going to be...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Phan
Person
Drew Scott
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Brothers#Family Planning#Drew Jonathan Reveal
The US Sun

Teen Mom Amber Portwood asks for prayers for ex Gary Shirley & his wife Kristina after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood has continued to champion ex Gary Shirley with messages of "love and light" and prayers after her baby daddy's recent serious surgery. Gary, 35, shares daughter Leah, 13, with Amber, 31, and despite their rocky relationship, the pair have united after numbness in his hands forced the need for a major operation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Shares Sweet, Yet Sad Story Of How She Met Boyfriend Ant Anstead

The Oscar winner opened up about how a grieving process ended up bringing her together with the British television host. How it all began! Renée Zellweger revealed the origin story of her red-hot romance with boyfriend Ant Anstead! The Oscar winner, 52 opened up about the “serendipitous” meeting between her and the British television host, 42, in 2021 that ended up igniting their love for each other. While the introduction was undoubtedly an adorable meet-cute, there was also a shadow of sadness to it, as Renee was grieving the loss of her good friend and publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed way in June 2020 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mocks Polygamy While Rocking New Braided Hair After Leaving The Lifestyle Behind With Kody Brown Divorce

Christine Brown has thrown shade at her former polygamist lifestyle. On Wednesday, March 23, the Sister Wives star, 49, took to her Instagram stories to show off her new french braided hairstyle while poking fun at her past way of life. Article continues below advertisement. "Car confessions!," Christine yelled to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Jeremiah Duggar Just Got Married — Meet His New Wife

When Counting On was still on television before its cancellation, fans got to know each adult Duggar kid's fiance through the show. Now, however, there are often a lot more questions surrounding who the Duggars marry. When Jeremiah Duggar married his now-wife Hannah Wissmann in March 2022, fans were plenty curious about his bride.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Twilight' Star Reveals Pregnancy

Ashley Greene is going to be a mama. The Twilight actress is expecting a baby with her husband Paul Khoury. "The couple is over the moon with excitement about expecting their first child together," Greene's rep told PEOPLE on Friday. The 35-year-old black-and-white photos on Instagram of her and Khoury, 33, holding a sonogram over the Greene's baby bump while staring at one another. "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she captioned the post she dedicated to Khoury.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tarek El Moussa’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Plans For Baby With Heather Rae Young

The HGTV star shares two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Find out more about his son and daughter as well as his future plans with his wife. Tarek El Moussa, 40, has been a mainstay of HGTV for almost a decade. After the real estate investor and his then-wife Christina Haack, 38, debuted their show Flip or Flop in 2013, the real estate investors rose to fame for their popular home renovation show. While the couple have continued host the show together for four more years, Christina and Tarek split up in 2018, but they also still share a son and daughter from their marriage. Tarek has since re-married yet another real estate superstar Heather Rae Young, 34, and while it’s not clear if they have plans for kids of their own, it’s clear that Tarek is a family man, and his wife has become a great step-mom to his kids. Find out more about Tarek’s son and daughter here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Herald

Pregnant Jill Duggar Gives Baby Bump Update Amid COVID-19 Battle

Bumping along! The pregnant Duggar sisters haven’t been shy about showing their baby bumps over the years. During her first pregnancy, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and her husband, John David Duggar, also opened up about the symptoms she was experiencing ahead of their little one’s arrival. “It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

326K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy