Property Brothers star Drew Scott and pregnant wife Linda Phan discuss overcoming the emotional hurdles of family planning following two-year journey to conceive

Property Brothers star Drew Scott admittedly is ready to DIY just about anything, but he wasn't quite prepared to handle the many different emotional and physical tolls of not being able to conceive quickly when he and his wife, Linda Phan, set out to start a family.

The 43-year-old home renovations expert discussed his 'Next Big Plan' with Linda in the new issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, where they revealed a host of different difficulties of not being able to get pregnant were challenging, but finally conceived after a two-year fertility journey with invitro fertilization and also intrauterine insemination procedures.

'After two years of half-assed effort and pure unawareness from both of us, we realized we had some homework to do,' he said after realizing conceiving wasn't always such an easy task. 'We needed to tune into our bodies, big time.'

'Even though we were both all about health, wellness, and all that jazz, we never really listened to what our bodies were telling us.'

He added: 'Not getting pregnant right away was a wake-up call for both of us. As much as we tried to, we could not DIY this one! Like any big project, you have to put together the right team.'

The couple, who married four years ago and have been partners for 12, had 'healthcare pros' and family and friends to lean on throughout their fertility journey.

'A vital part of that was/is talking to those who have gone through similar challenges,' he said. 'Going through it taught us to be even more compassionate about others’ experiences. It’s can be difficult to bring up the topic of fertility.

'It can be hard to ask someone how they’re really doing, even when you really care. So we’re extremely appreciative of the many ways people helped us cope.'

Linda, a podcast producer, said the process made her feel 'anxious and sad,' and gave her thoughts that it was too late for the couple to start a family.

'And then I’d feel dumb for waiting so long, for not having given a thought to whether I wanted kids. (Spoiler alert: I do.) I’d think, I should have worked harder to plan for this, and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy,' she said. 'And then I’d feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions.'

Drew admitted it was difficult to see Linda go through the range of emotions because he 'just immediately want to fix things, but we didn’t know what the problem was.'

He added: 'I did know that my demanding schedule exacerbated all of these issues and put the whole situation in a pressure cooker. I needed to refocus my priorities and time.'

The couple announced in December on Instagram that their efforts paid off and a little one is on the way, due this spring.

Proud parents: Drew and Linda announced they were expecting their first child with a sweet Instagram snap shared in December

'Guess we're doing weekly bathroom selfies now,' they wrote in his-and-hers posts shared to each of their Instagram accounts. 'It has been an adventure to get here!'

'We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.

'It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!'

The HGTV host and his wife often spoke about family planning efforts on their podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott , and officially received the good news in August after rounds of IVF and IUI.

'For a while I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all,' Phan said of going public with their struggles conceiving.

'Even with close family and friends, we didn't tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement.'

She admitted to struggling with recognizing her own feelings after finding out she was pregnant.

'It's not that I wasn't excited, it was just really confusing because we got the news from our fertility doctor and I guess it's just not how I imagined it,' she said. 'Not that it made it disappointing in any way, I think I just had more of a sense of relief at first.'

Scott echoed similar challenging feelings: 'Every step of the way there is something scary or there is the unknown. We have friends who have unfortunately had miscarriages and we have other friends who have tried IVF many, many times without success.'

For now, Drew and Linda hope that by sharing their story, other families may feel at least a little bit of hope and less isolated in the oftentimes daunting process of family planning.

'I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you're not alone,' he said.

'There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something that we should talk about, because then it doesn't make it as scary a thing. It makes it something that is more relatable.'