Did California’s snowpack get enough snow from Monday’s storm?

By Elaina Rusk, Kevin Charette
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The latest storm that hit Kern County on Monday brought more than high rain totals , it brought snow to the Sierra.

The state’s snowpack affects the entire water year and farming.

The Central Sierra snowpack sits at 43 percent of normal. Last year at this time it was at 65 percent of normal. The Northern Sierra snowpack sits at 31 percent of normal compared last year when it was at 68 percent of normal. The Southern Sierra snowpack has less of a gap year over year: it is currently at 43 percent of normal whereas last year it was at 45 percent.

Mountain snow acts as a bank account for water across the western United States. Snow that falls on the Sierra Nevada becomes a natural reservoir that slowly melts each spring and summer and flows down into the river valleys. The resource managers of western states count on this allowance from nature to fill reservoirs with sufficient water for the typically dry months of summer and autumn.

But in recent years, those meltwater accounts have been turning up “insufficient funds.”

Additionally, not all the melted water from the snowpack makes it into the reservoirs either as some of it evaporates.

How much rain did Bakersfield get Monday?

Currently, the Lake Shasta Reservoir is at 38 percent capacity, while the Lake Oroville Reservoir is as 47 percent capacity and the Folsom Lake Reservoir is at 59 percent capacity.

