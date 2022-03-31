ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. Passport Applicants May Soon Choose Gender 'X' For their Travel Documents

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting April 11th, the passport...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Passport#Travel Documents#Racism#Buzz60
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
CNET

Mask Mandate for Air Travel Now Ends April 18. What to Know

The Transportation Security Administration's mandate that requires people to wear masks in airports and while flying has been extended one month, to April 18, the agency announced March 10. It was originally set to expire March 18. (Mask requirements on buses and other public transportation are also extended.) With the...
TRAVEL
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
The Points Guy

UK airlines ditch masks on flights — but not on US routes

London Heathrow Airport (LHR), British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have joined forces to ditch mask in terminals and on flights, it was reported today. From Wednesday, travelers will be free to pass through Britain’s largest airport completely bare-faced and mask-free, while the country’s two biggest long-haul carriers said passengers will be allowed to “make a personal choice” regarding masks on certain flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy