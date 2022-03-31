ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Alzheimer's Numbers Are Rising, But So Is Hope for Treatment

By CURT HILLS SENIOR MANAGING EDITOR
Villages Daily Sun
 2 days ago

After more than two decades, researchers may be closing in on a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. "It feels like for the first time, we may be onto something," said Dr. Jeffrey Norton, principal investigator at Charter Research in Lady Lake. "Now we're starting to see good data and that makes us...

