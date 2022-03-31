St. Louis woman charged in shooting death of 12-year-old

ST. LOUIS– Prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old woman with endangering the welfare of a child two days after a child died when he was shot and killed by his younger brother in her home.

Police arrested Aja Johnson Tuesday night after she told authorities it was her shotgun that a 10-year-old boy accidentally fired, killing his brother, 12-year-old Lafrance Johnson. The children are Aja Johnson’s nephews.

“At some point in time, they got ahold of it and, as previously stated, just accidentally resulted in a tragic incident,” St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins told FOX2 earlier this week. Court records say the children played with the weapon previously.

The St. Louis Police Department has partnered with the Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice to provide free gun locks to the community.

“If your children are going be at someone else’s home to play or visit, even when you’re there, it’s important to ask the other adults in the house if there are firearms in that home,” said Cathy Gilbert with Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice. “If so, are they properly secured?”

Aja Johnson is being held without bond.

FOX2’s Kelley Hoskins contributed information for this story

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.