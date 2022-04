AUGUSTA, Ga. — Augusta National has long been known as a sanctum for fathers and sons. Yet there was 16-year-old Anna Davis on Saturday afternoon, messing with her twin brother and laughing with her girlfriends under the oak that guards the clubhouse, reminding us how obtuse and exclusive our prisms can be. It takes a special person to do special things to shake us from perceptions and long-held beliefs, and Davis is certainly that person after a performance that echoed through the loblolly pines. Even if she’s still coming to peace with what she just did.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO