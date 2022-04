false

The Robinson High School Class of 1967 will meet at Monical’s Pizza in Robinson on Monday, April 18 at 11:30 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to make plans for the upcoming class reunion.

All classmates are invited to attend and encouraged to participate.

For more information, contact Nancy Brush at 618-553-8830 or by email at: quiltypleasurz@yahoo.com.