Palestine to offer After School Care Camp

Palestine CUSD 3 has received funding that is providing an early childhood After School Care Camp.

This camp will start Tuesday, April 5 and continue until Wednesday, May 18.

Any student in the Palestine district who is currently in Pre-K, Kindergarten or first grade, may attend the program.

The program will be held from 3:30-4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

It will consist of students receiving help with academics as well as working on areas the students may be having trouble with.

Parents or guardians will need to provide transportation for their student.

The school also asks that students be picked up promptly at 4:45 p.m.

The program will conclude with a family fun day on Thursday, May 19.

The event will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day.

To register your child in the After School Care Camp, please contact the school at 618-586-2711.