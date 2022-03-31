ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Sheriff: Standoff leads to drug arrest

By Ethan Sirles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced the arrest of two suspects for drug trafficking. Wednesday night, deputies were conducting an undercover purchase of illegal narcotics when they said they found...

WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
WECT

Large operation leads to 20 arrests, round-up of drugs and guns

NHC leaders decide to make sleeping on county property a crime. A motion to amend an ordinance regulating the use of county property by the unsheltered population passed the first reading at a meeting of the New Hanover County Commissioners Monday afternoon. Fire officials clear fire that injured two, but...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for dealing drugs to children

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs. Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of […]
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County netted nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the incident happened March 12 on state Route 823 when the driver was pulled over for...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

Community Policy