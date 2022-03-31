ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Go Go Goga

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bitadze posted 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pacers’ newest asking price in Myles Turner trade, revealed

The Indiana Pacers were actively exploring the possibility of trading Myles Turner at the NBA trade deadline. A season-ending foot injury put those talks to rest, however, and with it came a significant drop in Turner’s perceived trade value. Turner has just one year remaining on his contract in Indiana, so the possibility of the team looking to offload him this summer remains very much in play. Michael Scotto reported the latest rumblings on Turner’s value in a trade this offseason, and it’s far less than it would have been had he gotten dealt at the deadline.
NBA
Fox News

Nikola Jokic has 37 points to lead Nuggets past Pacers

Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Denver Nuggets hold off the Indiana Pacers 125-118 on Wednesday night. The Nuggets led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter before the Pacers stormed back. Indiana led 102-100 with 7:40...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goga Bitadze
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Fg
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Shines with 21 points, 12 boards

Howard ended with 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 loss to Utah. Howard needed to step up in the absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot), and he came through with his first double-double since late February. The veteran center even converted his first three-pointer since Dec. 9. Howard has posted two performances of 20-plus points over his past four games, but he combined for just eight points in the other two contests over that span. With Davis expected to return Friday, Howard could see his playing time drop after logging at least 24 minutes in four of his last six appearances.
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan scores 50, Bulls rally past Clippers 135-130 in OT

CHICAGO -- — DeMar DeRozan did everything he could to carry the Chicago Bulls to a much-needed victory. The only glitch came in the closing seconds of regulation. That's when he missed the potential go-ahead free throw after making his first two to tie it. In the end, it...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out vs. Clippers

Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Friday against the Clippers. Antetokounmpo has been playing through his right knee soreness lately but will sit out Friday on the second night of a back-to-back. Jrue Holiday (ankle), Brook Lopez (conditioning) and Khris Middleton (wrist) are also sidelined, and the Clippers are throwing out a skeleton crew as well. Bobby Portis, Serge Ibaka and Jordan Nwora should see increased run in the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Reverts back to bench role

Hernangomez will come off the bench in Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Hernangomez will return to the bench Thursday as typical starter Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is returning from an extended absence. The forward started in seven of the Jazz's last eight games and averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.6 minutes over that stretch.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Luka Doncic's 35 points, 13 assists send Mavericks past Cavaliers

With a large, loud contingent of Slovenia fans on hand, Luka Doncic wanted to give his countrymen a show. The Cavaliers couldn't stop it. "When all the people come to see you, you want to put on a show," Doncic said. He didn't disappoint. Doncic scored 35 points, added 13...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Modest output in loss

Towns supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-102 loss to the Raptors. Towns was efficient from the field and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds en route to his third double-double over his last seven games, but his modest production wasn't enough as the Timberwolves were blown out by the Raptors. The talented big man has struggled offensively as of late, averaging just 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.0 minutes over his last four games. He'll look to bounce back Friday against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Lackluster results this spring

Nunez has hit .188 with a run and seven strikeouts across seven Cactus League appearances this spring. Nunez has hit below .200 in each of the last two seasons, and he isn't faring any better in camp ahead of the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should split time with Elias Diaz behind the dish this year and isn't a very strong fantasy option even though he gets to play his home games at Coors Field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy