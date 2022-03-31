ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Terry Taylor: Big game in wild affair

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Taylor accumulated 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, line, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, Final Four bets from proven model

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) clash in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looks to advance to the title game in his last season coaching the program. This will be the first time these two universities square off in the NCAA Tournament. These teams split the season series 1-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (25-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Indiana. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game. The Celtics are 30-18 in conference games. Boston is the league...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pacers takeaways: The Jays propel C's in bounceback win

The Boston Celtics snapped their two-game skid with a hard-fought win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, 128-123. It was hardly a cakewalk for the C's against the 13th-place Pacers at TD Garden. Despite missing several key players, Indiana hit shot after shot against Boston's top-ranked defense and kept it close until the final buzzer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Taylor
FOX Sports

Toronto faces Orlando on 4-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (44-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (20-57, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Raptors take on Orlando. The Magic have gone 10-37 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 5-36 record in games...
NBA
ESPN

76ers take on the Hornets on 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (40-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of three games in a row. The 76ers have gone 27-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA allowing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Nuggets#Fg
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out Friday

Brogdon (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Brogdon will be unavailable for a seventh consecutive game for rest purposes. Tyrese Haliburton and Keifer Sykes are in line for increased run once again.
NBA
ESPN

Portland takes on San Antonio on 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio. The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bojan Bogdanovic starting for Jazz on Thursday, Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench

Utah Jazz guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bogdanovic will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Juan Hernangomez moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.20 minutes against the Lakers. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes...
NBA
ESPN

Dallas faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (48-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (33-43, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Washington. The Wizards are 20-19 on their home court. Washington has a 12-6 record in games...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Indiana takes on Detroit, aims to stop 6-game skid

Detroit Pistons (22-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its six-game slide when the Pacers play Detroit. The Pacers have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Indiana is 12-17 when it turns the ball over less than...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Tyrese Haliburton scores 30 points in loss to the Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton totaled 30 points (10-11 FG, 6-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), one rebounds, two assists, and three steals in the Pacers’128-123 loss to the Celtics on Friday. Haliburton scored 30.0 points in the Pacers loss to the Celtics making it his first game with 30.0 or more points since facing the Sixers on January 29th. He has a high-floor and a versatile game which could make him an attractive core player for your fantasy lineups. Haliburton however does carry with him a premium price-point that may make him better suited for Cash Games than GPPs.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Killian Hayes scores career-high 26 in expanded role

Killian Hayes recorded 26 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3PT), seven rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder. Hayes got the start Friday with Cory Joseph inactive. Also, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart did not play after the first quarter due to the back-to-back situation and injury concerns. These circumstances allowed the guard to see an abnormal 40 minutes. However, If Joseph remains out, Hayes could provide some value when the Pistons visit the Pacers on Sunday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy