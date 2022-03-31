Pacers' Terry Taylor: Big game in wild affair

Tyrese Haliburton totaled 30 points (10-11 FG, 6-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), one rebounds, two assists, and three steals in the Pacers’128-123 loss to the Celtics on Friday. Haliburton scored 30.0 points in the Pacers loss to the Celtics making it his first game with 30.0 or more points since facing the Sixers on January 29th. He has a high-floor and a versatile game which could make him an attractive core player for your fantasy lineups. Haliburton however does carry with him a premium price-point that may make him better suited for Cash Games than GPPs.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO