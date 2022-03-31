Pacers' Terry Taylor: Big game in wild affair

Killian Hayes recorded 26 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3PT), seven rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder. Hayes got the start Friday with Cory Joseph inactive. Also, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart did not play after the first quarter due to the back-to-back situation and injury concerns. These circumstances allowed the guard to see an abnormal 40 minutes. However, If Joseph remains out, Hayes could provide some value when the Pistons visit the Pacers on Sunday.
Comments / 0