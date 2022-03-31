Tim Cahill gives his explanation for the Socceroos’ disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign - and reveals his own big plans for the future

Australia's failure to secure automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup is the result of a poor national set-up and a group players sorely lacking experience at the highest level of the game, according to Tim Cahill.

The Socceroos finished third behind Japan and Saudi Arabia in Group B after winning just once in their last seven qualifiers and must now navigate two tricky playoff ties to book a ticket to Qatar.

Failure to do so will result in Australia missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 2002. Cahill believes the scenario would be the culmination of a difficult period for Australian soccer.

Tim Cahill believes Australia lacks players with international experience and quality

'I think we can’t be short sighted,' the former Everton midfielder told The Herald Sun.

'I qualified for four World Cups. Right now within the squad we do not have the experience, we do not have the players playing in the biggest leagues in the world any more, we do not have the players playing in the Premier League.

'The choices that players are making now to play in countries where it is financially better is affecting the pathway but also the pathway for Australian football for footballers is not very good and it is proving right now with the output.'

To book a ticket for Qatar, Australia must beat the UAE in June in a one-off playoff to earn their place in a winner-takes-all decider against Peru.

Australia paid the price for a dismal run of form with one win in their last seven qualifiers

The former Everton midfielder played at four consecutive World Cups for the Socceroos

With five goals, Cahill holds the record for most goals scored in the World Cup by an Australian

The Emiratis have reached the World Cup just once in their history - in 1990 - and have lost three times and drawn twice in six meetings with Australia.

Their only win, however, came in the most recent clash between the two, with the UAE knocking out the Socceroos in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Asian Cup.

Peru, meanwhile, finished fifth in the South American qualifiers ahead of the likes of Colombia, Chile and Paraguay.

While not particularly optimistic about the Socceroos' chances, Cahill believes they can get the job done.

The 42-year-old is the chief sports officer of the Aspire Academy in Qatar

'I want to qualify. With this squad, it is going to be difficult but I am fully behind Australia,' he added.

The former Socceroos legend has also revealed he sets no limits to himself and may even considering owning a football club one day.

The 42-year-old has completed his UEFA Pro Licence along with the UEFA A, B and C licences and has studied Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports at the prestigious Harvard Business School.

Cahill spent eight seasons with Everton, scoring 56 goals in 226 Premier League appearances

Since hanging up his boots three years ago, Cahill has taken up the role of chief sports officer of the Aspire Academy in Qatar and believes his career as executive is still in its infancy.

'Taking a back seat has pretty much been where I see myself but taking that back seat is going to escalate me to somewhere that is going to be I think in the future a top leader in football and especially here in Qatar,' he told The Daily Telegraph.

'When I got closer to having opportunities to coach and manage, I started to see the world.

Graham Arnold will remain in charge of Australia until the end of their qualifying campaign

'I said to myself, "Okay, let’s put the handbrake up, let’s not accept being a manager. Why can’t I oversee a big institution? Why can’t I be a CEO? Why can’t I be director of football? Why can’t I own a football club?"'

Meanwhile, Football Australia confirmed on Thursday that Graham Arnold will remain in charge of the Socceroos until the end of qualifying campaign.

Arnold's future came under scrutiny after Australia's miserable end to the qualifying phase, but Football Australia quashed any rumors over a potential replacement and reiterated its support of the 57-year-old.