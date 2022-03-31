Demi Lovato shows off new ‘choose love’ tattoo with charitable twist

Demi Lovato showed off a new tattoo with a charitable twist. ddlovato/Instagram; Getty Images

Demi Lovato is choosing love.

The “Dancing With the Devil” singer showed off a new tattoo dedicated to the non-profit Choose Love on their forearm Wednesday.

Lovato tapped Ukranian tattoo artist Gusak to ink the organization’s name in a gothic gradient font, and revealed that fans can donate to Choose Love and enter for a chance to win time in the studio with them to hear new music.

The star recently held a “funeral” for their pop career and announced they will be focusing on “punk rock” sounds in the future, including lyrics like, “Get your tickets to the freak show baby, step right up to watch the freak go crazy.”

Choose Love said that all funds will be donated to its Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser, with up to $50,000 in match funding.

One fan that donates to Choose Love will win the chance to join Lovato in the studio and hear their new music.

“We are so honoured to have Demi’s support, thank you for choosing love, and using your platform to stand in solidarity with refugees around the world,” the company wrote.

The actor has a large collection of ink already, including lyrics to the song “Infinite Universe” by Beautiful Chorus, the word “survivor” on their neck and their signature phrase, “Stay Strong,” on both wrists.

Along with the upcoming punk rebrand, Lovato recently underwent a physical transformation, shaving their head for a “fresh start” after completing a recent stint in rehab.