Sutton Stracke denies Kathy Hilton called her assistant a homophobic slur

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262oRN_0evMed9v00
Sutton Stracke cleared the air on rumors that Kathy Hilton disrespected her assistant Joshua Roberts. suttonstracke/Instagram

They’re still hunky-dory after all.

Sutton Stracke shot down reports that her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kathy Hilton called her assistant a homophobic slur while filming Season 12.

“Did Kathy Hilton really use a slur when talking about your assistant?” a fan asked in an Instagram comment on March 23, to which Stracke simply replied, “no.”

Stracke, 50, further cleared the air Wednesday when she posted a selfie with Hilton, 63, and her assistant Joshua Roberts.

“Josh is the best,” she wrote. “And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. He executes everything we do around here with grace and style, and we have fun while doing it! And @kathyhilton has been nothing but kind and respectful to him.”

Hilton commented under the post with a series of hearts and heart-eye emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cA43T_0evMed9v00
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 is expected to premiere soon.

Roberts shared the same Instagram photo and dubbed Stracke and Hilton “two of the most wonderful people.”

“When you meet good people, hold tight to them,” he captioned his post. “These are two of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. And as much as I’ve loved being your ‘homosexual assistant’ this new adventure we are about to take is looking quite exciting.

“Love you @suttonstracke and @kathyhilton #newadventures #workhardplayhard #goodpeople.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7yXq_0evMed9v00
Hilton commented signs of love on both Instagram posts.

Hilton, along with many of Roberts’ followers, congratulated him on his promotion in the comments section.

Unfounded reports about Hilton’s alleged comment surfaced earlier this year after the “RHOBH” cast took a trip to Aspen in January.

While Hilton has not addressed the accusations herself, she was caught begging her husband, Rick Hilton, to help her escape the snowy Colorado town after some drama.

“Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!” she commented on one of Rick’s Instagram posts at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylzgd_0evMed9v00
Hilton teased that viewers will see some “squabbles” during the “RHOBH” cast trip to Aspen.

Kyle Richards’ sister later explained that she had lost her phone and was alone in the vacation house, where she “started getting scared.” She said she commented on Rick’s post knowing he was on Instagram at that time.

“I knew I’d catch him by saying, ‘Call me, get me out of here,’ because I did have my iPad, 10 percent left, no charger. And I started getting scared, hearing all the noises. I didn’t know what to do,” she told E! News in February.

Kathy also teased that there were some “squabbles” during the Aspen getaway.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 has wrapped filming, but Bravo has yet to announce the premiere date.

