Boston, MA

Chris Rock performs first stand-up show since Will Smith slap at the Oscars

By ABC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Rock kicked off a six-show set Wednesday at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre, his first performances since Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped him at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony over a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s, hair. The line outside of the Wilbur...

Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett
Chris Rock
Jada Pinkett Smith
