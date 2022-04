The onset of spring signals the beginning of maddening March brackets -- but we’re not just talking about college basketball. This year, March Madness is taking on a new, noodle-y shape for Macomb County residents and visitors: The county has launched its second annual Mac Madness, in which local restaurants compete for the title of having the best macaroni and cheese dish in the county.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 16 DAYS AGO