Washington, DC

DC Mayor Bowser hosting ribbon cutting at Studio Theater

By Elise Kim
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted a ribbon cutting at Studio Theater Thursday morning.

Mayor Bowser investing in building safer, stronger DC

This event took place at Victor Shargai Theater at 11 a.m. To view the event live click here .

