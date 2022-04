Rose Ann Guillory Comeaux, 70, of Ragley, La., passed away at 7:32 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 in her residence. Mrs. Comeaux as born Aug. 2, 1951 in Lake Charles, La., where she lived until moving to Ragley in 1974. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School, graduated from Marion High School and attended McNeese State University. She was a past member of First Baptist Church of Gillis and First Church Moss Bluff, but most recently was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church in Ragley. Mrs. Comeaux worked as a cashier for various places throughout the years and sold Avon. She enjoyed making jewelry and watching TV, but her passion in life was always for her family and her grandchildren.

