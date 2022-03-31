ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA draft race: March 31 update for Rockets, Nets picks

By Ben DuBose
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgiIf_0evMcbbj00
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With Houston owning one of the NBA’s worst records, the 2022 playoffs are already off the table for the Rockets. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to still watch for in the final two weeks of the 2021-22 season.

Until the regular season’s conclusion on April 10, we’re regularly updating where the Rockets stand in relation to their closest competitors in the race for 2022 NBA draft lottery odds and positioning.

Houston owns two picks in this year’s first round: Their own, and one from Brooklyn. For purposes of these updates, we’re going to focus on teams (at the time of publication) within three games in either direction of both the Rockets and Nets in the standings.

After a second straight season at the bottom of the West, will the Rockets land another elite prospect such as Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero for their troubles? Scroll on for the latest updates as of March 31, along with information on odds and tiebreaker scenarios.

Wednesday’s most relevant games (March 30)

It is beneficial to the eventual landing spot of both picks for teams in proximity to Houston and Brooklyn in the standings to win. The reverse is true when it comes to each team’s results, since the best-case outcomes for draft odds and slots arise from having a worse record.

With that in mind, here are the teams to focus on, as of March 31.

Teams within three games of Houston: Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder

Teams within three games of Brooklyn (either overall or in loss column): Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday’s games involving any of those teams:

  • Mavericks 120, Cavaliers 112
  • Wizards 127, Magic 110
  • Hornets 125, Knicks 114
  • Raptors 125, Timberwolves 102
  • Hawks 136, Thunder 118
  • Kings 121, Rockets 118

(NBA scores)

Thursday’s most relevant games (March 31)

Teams within three games of Houston: Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder

Teams within three games of Brooklyn (either overall or in loss column): Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves

Thursday’s games involving any of those teams:

  • 76ers at Pistons (6 p.m. CDT tipoff)
  • Bucks at Nets (6:30 p.m. CDT)
  • Cavaliers at Hawks (6:30 p.m. CDT)
  • Clippers at Bulls (7 p.m. CDT)

(NBA scores)

Updated March 31 standings for Houston’s pick

Houston’s current draft placement plus teams within three games:

  • 1. Houston, 20-57 (tie)
  • 1. Orlando, 20-57 (tie)
  • 3. Detroit, 20-56
  • 4. Oklahoma City, 22-53

With matching losses Wednesday, the Rockets and Magic remain tied at the top. What happens if they finish that way? More on that later.

Updated March 31 standings for Brooklyn’s pick

Brooklyn’s current draft placement plus teams within three games (either overall or in the loss column):

  • 13. Atlanta (lottery), 39-37
  • 14. Charlotte, 40-37
  • 15. Clippers, 37-39
  • 16. Brooklyn, 40-36
  • 17. Cleveland, 42-34
  • 18. Minnesota, 43-34

The Clippers (margin of 3.0 games), Hawks (1.0), and Hornets (0.5) are in front of the Nets in current draft positioning. Ultimately, all three of the Hawks, Nets and Hornets are tracking to play in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament for the playoffs, with the results determining who picks in the lottery and who goes later in the first round.

Cleveland (2.0) and Minnesota (2.5) have a lead over the Nets, which makes No. 16 the most likely draft pick outcome, as of today.

Draft lottery odds, without ties

This chart applies to Houston’s pick, as well as Brooklyn’s if it misses the Eastern Conference playoffs. The NBA’s current lottery system involving the 14 non-playoff teams draws for the first four picks by weighted odds (with the worst teams having better odds), and the 10 teams who are not drawn are then slotted by record from No. 5 to No. 14.

Note that while the top-four odds are identical for the bottom-three teams, there is a significant difference when it comes to floor scenarios. The team with the worst record cannot fall below No. 5 overall. The team with the third-worst record can drop to the No. 7 pick.

(via Tankathon)

Frequently asked questions

What happens if there is a tie? Tied lottery teams split their draft lottery odds evenly. For example, if Houston and Oklahoma City tie for the No. 3 seed, or the third-worst record, the combined odds between No. 3 and No. 4 would then be split down the middle. Consider it 3.5.

However, a random coin flip would also be held to determine which team drafts higher in scenarios where neither team is a lottery winner. Head-to-head results between any tied teams are not considered.

What happens if Brooklyn goes on a deep playoff run out of a low seed? This is a fair question, since part of Brooklyn’s underwhelming season is due to widespread injuries, along with only having Kyrie Irving as a part-time player due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. It’s possible some or all of those problems might be resolved by the playoffs, making the Nets more dangerous than their record suggests.

However, unlike the NFL, results in the playoffs cannot change a team’s draft spot in the NBA. Even if the Nets were to somehow win the NBA championship out of the No. 8 seed, their draft pick (headed to Houston) would be solely based on their regular-season record.

Remaining strength of schedule, as of March 31

Having a top strength-of-schedule number means that particular team has a harder remaining schedule, which on paper suggests that they are more likely to lose games. If that occurs, it could lead to superior draft positioning in a race with competitors who have easier schedules.

Rockets and teams within three games:

  • Houston: No. 14 in the NBA
  • Detroit: No. 13
  • Orlando: No. 4
  • Oklahoma City: No. 22

Nets and teams within three games:

  • Charlotte: No. 15
  • Atlanta: No. 18
  • Clippers: No. 12
  • Brooklyn: No. 28
  • Cleveland: No. 20
  • Minnesota: No. 25

(via Tankathon)

Next three Rockets, Nets games, as of March 31

  • Houston: Sacramento (home, 4/1), Minnesota (home, 4/3), Brooklyn (road, 4/5)
  • Brooklyn: Milwaukee (home, 3/31), Atlanta (road, 4/2), Houston (home, 4/5)

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire.

