IDOT needs to 'borrow' lane on Stan Musial bridge for almost 2 months

 2 days ago
The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to reduce the westbound lanes on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to one between April 1 and May 31. The above photo was taken during the construction phase, nearly 10 years ago. (For the Intelligencer)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that westbound Interstate 70, one mile east of the Mississippi River Bridge in St. Clair County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Friday, weather permitting. This work will require the placement of temporary barrier wall and is necessary to complete Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge repairs. This work is expected to be completed by May 31.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Kelley and Sons of East St. Louis.

