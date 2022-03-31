ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA transgender community celebrates Day of Visibility

By JULIANNA WASHBURN
Red and Black
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day dedicated to celebrating those who identify as transgender, Casey Jokay, a transgender nonbinary man, hopes the public can be more aware of the existence of their communities. March 31 marks the 13th annual International Transgender Day of Visibility, a recognition coming at a time in which...

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UV Cavalier Daily

DUREGGER: Stop undermining transgender athletic competition

Most people learn about American society in the 1940s as marred by war, distrust and nationalistic sentiment. Yet textbooks do little to recognize the emergence of advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms during this time. For instance, in the 1950s, World War II veteran Christine Jorgensen became the first American transgender woman to receive sex reassignment surgery, becoming a beacon of hope and progress for the transgender community. However, Jorgensen faced backlash and was eventually outcast by the public and media. Today, freedoms of the transgender community have continued to be contested legally, politically and scientifically. This is especially visible in the athletic realm, where transgender athletic competition faces scrutiny. This is not right, nor is it just.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Athens, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Athens, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Uga#Trans People#Child Abuse#Racism#Lgbtqia#The University Of Georgia
The Independent

Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Wednesday that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams, joining a dozen other states with similar laws.Flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his 14-year-old daughter Piper, Stitt signed the measure, dubbed the “ Save Women's Sports Act."“This bill, the Save Women's Sports Act, to us in Oklahoma is just common sense," said Stitt, a first-term Republican who is running for reelection. “When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys. And let's be...
POLITICS
NBC News

U.S. warns states against treading on civil rights of transgender youths

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming treatments. The warning from the department’s top civil rights lawyer comes at a time when Republican-controlled states around the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Reuters

Oklahoma, Arizona ban transgender students from girls' sports

March 30 (Reuters) - The Republican governors of Oklahoma and Arizona on Wednesday signed bills banning transgender athletes from girls' school sports, joining a growing list of states that have passed or enacted similar laws on a contentious election-year issue. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also signed a bill banning irreversible...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jen Psaki criticises ‘extreme and harmful’ laws targeting trans people and abortion in Arizona and Oklahoma

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticised four bills signed into law in Arizona and Oklahoma this week targeting transgender young people and restricting abortion care, among dozens of bills filed by Republican legislators this year aimed at LGBT+ Americans and abortion rights.The Republican governors of both states signed bills into law banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also approved a measure banning gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old and a law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction at the centre of a US Supreme Court case reviewing a...
SOCIETY
WGAU

Local briefs: back to class at UGA, a day off for students in Oconee Co

It’s back to class today at UGA: University of Georgia students return to Athens after last week’s week of spring break. Students get a break from the classroom today in Oconee County: this is a teachers work day. Classes resume tomorrow. The Oconee County School Board meets for an evening work session, 6 o’clock at School District offices on School Street in Watkinsville.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
KIII TV3

Anne Hathaway expresses support for transgender community on SXSW red carpet

AUSTIN, Texas — Actress Anne Hathaway expressed her support for the transgender community on the South by Southwest (SXSW) red carpet in Austin on Saturday. While attending the premiere of the show she co-stars in with Jared Leto, "WeCrashed," Hathaway made a statement by showing off a purse featuring the transgender flag.
AUSTIN, TX
Essence

Biden Administration Announces New, Inclusive Measures On Transgender Day Of Visibility

Among them are a gender neutral, “X” option on passports. The Biden Administration is pushing back on the hateful anti-trans legislation that has become pervasive in the U.S. Beginning on April 11, U.S. passports will offer an ‘X’ option for those who do not identify with the gender binary. The move is largely being viewed as one small step towards the normalization of inclusivity.
U.S. POLITICS
MyWabashValley.com

ISU students protest transgender athlete legislation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed House Bill 1041 centered around transgender girls participation in K-12 sports. Tuesday Indiana House Republicans stated their intent to override the veto. In response to the controversy surrounded around the Indiana House Bill...
INDIANA STATE
WBIR

Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state’s GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy