Some military retirees have expressed their dissatisfaction with Home Depot’s recently changed discount policy, saying those who aren’t “tech savvy” may be left out. The national home improvement chain opened up its everyday discount to 16 million more veterans, but that comes with more requirements for verifying military service. Previously, military retirees and currently serving military could simply show their military ID at the cash register and get a 10% discount. Veterans who left the military before retirement could get a discount, but only on certain holidays.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO