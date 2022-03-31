Arians quits coaching...Texas A&M, Xavier play for NIT title

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Arians quits coaching

 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, in a stunning move announced last night. Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the...

stpetecatalyst.com

Why did Arians step down as Bucs’ coach?

March 31, 2022 - In an unpredicted move Wednesday night, Super Bowl-winning head coach Bruce Arians announced he is retiring from coaching and taking a position in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ front office. Arians told NBC Sports’ Peter King he was “probably retiring next year, in February, anyway” and wanted to control the narrative. Arians added that he thought about quitting after last season, but he did not want to see his coaching staff fired following his departure. “I’d rather see Todd (Bowles) in a position to be successful and not have to take some crappy job,” he said. Following that announcement, the Bucs reportedly voided the remaining three years in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ contract and signed him to a new five-year deal to assume the head coach position. Arians, 69, will remain with the team as a senior football consultant. Arians is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and compiled an 80-48-1 record through eight seasons as a head coach - five with the Arizona Cardinals and three with Tampa Bay.
NFL
