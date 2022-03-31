ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hungry? Whataburger is coming to metro Atlanta!

By Mariya Murrow
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular burger brand is headed to Atlanta. Whataburger announced Thursday it will...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
Community Impact Phoenix

Whataburger anticipating May opening in Gilbert

A Whataburger is anticipated to open at the southwest corner of Market and Boston streets in May. The American regional fast food restaurant chain has 31 locations in Arizona. www.whataburger.com. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than 30 years in journalism in Arizona and joined Community Impact Newspaper...
GILBERT, AZ
FOX Carolina

Toxic worms invading metro Atlanta gardens

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The invasive hammerhead or flatworm is starting to rear its odd-shaped head in metro Atlanta now that the weather is turning warmer and more people are getting into the garden. “If you mess with them, they get slimy and they don’t want to be touched, and...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Atlanta

People love reading about success stories and billionaires, so I thought today we would look at the four richest people in Atlanta. Not only how they made their money, but how they have helped the city and people of Atlanta with their wealth.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whataburger#Burger#Food Drink
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar

The first and only Black pastor of the Hillsong megachurch in Atlanta is stepping down after a founder of the worldwide church was caught up in a major sex scandal. All lanes on I-85 south reopen following police investigation in Jackson County. Updated: 31 minutes ago. Jackson County authorities are...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Kids throwing rocks at cars along railroad in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cars continue to be hit by rocks while driving in southwest Atlanta. Victims point to a group of kids throwing these rocks from an overpass, which is an active railroad. “As we were going up under the bridge, they hit the front windshield twice with two...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy