CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We were spoiled over the last few weeks with the warm-up. While many might not like that the cold is back, some farmers are glad. At White House Fruit Farm in Canfield, David Hull said it’s a good thing the cold is here. He said they like to keep March weather in March and April weather in April. Meaning that if reversed, it could cause some damage.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO