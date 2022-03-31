ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m a home expert – the real reasons why houses creak at night & doorknobs are often brass that people never realise

By Miranda Knox
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FXQU_0evMaUJ600

WHEN it comes to our homes, there are some things we just don't question.

For example, have you ever wondered why is the kitchen window almost always above the sink?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0hCa_0evMaUJ600
Once we get used to our new home, we tend to just accept certain quirks - like weird sounds - as 'normal' without really questioning it Credit: Getty

And, although we have just spent more time than ever before in our homes with numerous lockdowns, there are many things about our properties which we just accept as being 'normal'.

Here, We Buy Any House have compiled some of the most surprising home-related facts, from what really causes those mysterious creaks to why the colour of your front door is actually more important than you might think...

Bump in the night

Most people believe if your home creaks due to the property being old.

However, this is actually a myth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZMPf_0evMaUJ600
Those mysterious creaks and groans aren't necessarily down to the old age of your house Credit: Getty

FABULOUS HOME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqAHo_0evMaUJ600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wp2ly_0evMaUJ600

The creaks we hear in our property often aren't down to the building's age.

Humidity and changes in temperature throughout your home is actually what tends to cause the eerie, mysterious creaks in your home.

For example, research by foundation experts has found that wood flooring is porous, and therefore tends to expand and contract depending on the weather and levels of humidity.

First impressions are everything

You may think it’s an insignificant choice that comes down to personal taste and preference.

However next time you’re renovating the exterior of your home, don’t overlook the colour of your front door- especially if your property is on the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rgj5C_0evMaUJ600
A grey door can do wonders for the sale price of your property Credit: Getty

Property realtor experts have suggested that properties which have black or grey front doors actually reap huge financial benefits.

Those properties reportedly set themselves up to rake in an extra £4,000 on the price of their house during a sale.

So if you're looking to sell your house any time soon, perhaps it's time to 'brush up' on your painting skills?

Benefits of brass

Choosing small details like doorknobs may seem insignificant, but it can actually have a big impact on the finish of your home.

And some materials actually come with hidden health benefits it turns out.

For example, a fact which is unlikely to be known is that brass doorknobs are good for your health.

Not only do they look elegant and stylish to have as an accessory throughout your home, but brass doorknobs are also able to disinfect themselves in around eight hours.

This happens because the metal ions that exist in brass and copper are in fact toxic toward viruses, living things and mould.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmnJq_0evMaUJ600
Brass doorknobs have hidden health benefits Credit: Getty

Burning desire

When moving into your new home, most of us may consider having a housewarming.

But have you ever considered where the phrase came from?

When mortgages were first available, the interest rates were exceptionally high- sometimes reaching between 15 and 20 per cent.

These loans would often create what is known as a “balloon payment”- which is similar to today's down payment.

Because of this, paying off a mortgage became a highly anticipated event.

Consequently, when this momentous day came, new homeowners would celebrate by burning their mortgage documents, thus creating a warmer house and the notion of a ‘housewarming’.

Bad blade omen

If you’re going to a housewarming, then remind yourself to take anything other than a knife as a gift.

Why? Well, it is commonly believed in superstition that knives are a bad housewarming gift and symbolise the end of a friendship.

If you do insist on giving a knife as a housewarming present, then tape a penny to the blade.

Once the person receives this gift, they have to give you the penny back so technically they’ve paid for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWu2l_0evMaUJ600
There's a superstition around buying knives as housewarming gifts Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

370K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

116M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass#Mortgage#Living Things#Friendship#Health Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
370K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy