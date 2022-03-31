High-end fitness chain Digme that was backed by Rishi Sunak’s millionaire wife and handed £630,000 of furlough cash goes bust owing creditors £6.1 million

A high-end fitness chain backed by Rishi Sunak's millionaire wife has collapsed after receiving taxpayer-backed furlough payments of up to £630,000.

Digme Fitness, which called in creditors last month, owes around £6.1million in what is understood to be unpaid VAT and PAYE, and counts Akshata Murthy, 41, among its directors.

Ms Murthy, the Chancellor's wife, owned less than five per cent of the company - which went bust after lockdown measures forced it to reinvent itself as an online-only business.

Creditors and suppliers are not expected to recover any money after the company fell into administration.

The developments come despite Digme receiving between £310,000 and £635,000 in furlough payments between December 2020 and September 2021, reports the Times.

Digme Fitness was founded by former City lawyer Caoimhe Bamber and her hedge fund investor partner Geoff in 2015.

Ms Murty, 41, was appointed among the directors of the chain in March 2017.

Digme offered cycle, hit and yoga classes at its London venues and at home programmes for its customers to follow. Subscription packages varied from £8 per month, up to £25 per month for in-studio exercise.

The firm's website states it helps customers 'set your sights high, achieve more than you ever expected, leave feeling exhilarated and be in the best shape of your life - digging deep for real gains.'

Ms Murty is one of Britain's wealthiest women, with shares in her billionaire father's tech firm worth almost £500million.

She and her relatives hold a multimillion pound portfolio of shareholdings which came to light amid questions over the Chancellor, who met his future wife while studying at Stanford University, California, failing to declare them in the register of ministers' interests.

Her assets make Ms Murthy richer than the Queen, who is estimated to be worth £350million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Mr Sunak was grilled in the wake of his spring statement about Akshata Murthy's £490million stake in her family's multinational business technology giant Infosys - which has a Moscow office.

The Chancellor rebuffed questions over his wife's stake and whether he was 'giving advice to others you're not following' and if his family's investments were 'potentially benefitting from Putin's regime'.

Mr Sunak now faces more pressure over his wife's holdings in Infosys, given he has warned businesses to 'think carefully' about making any investments that would benefit the Moscow regime.

Labour warned he has 'very serious questions to answer' over Ms Murthy's shares.

Ms Murthy is the daughter of one of the richest men in India - billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy - who has been described as the father of the Indian IT sector and 'one of the 12 greatest businessmen of all time'.

Mr Sunak, 41, has put his investments in a 'blind trust' and is not required to name companies in which his wife owns shares.

He is the son of a GP father and pharmacist mother who emigrated to Southampton from East Africa in the 1960s, and he studied at Oxford University before winning a Fulbright scholarship to Stanford where the future husband and wife met.

Before becoming Chancellor, he was better known in India than he was in Britain after his marriage made him a household name.