High-end fitness chain Digme that was backed by Rishi Sunak’s millionaire wife and handed £630,000 of furlough cash goes bust owing creditors £6.1 million

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A high-end fitness chain backed by Rishi Sunak's millionaire wife has collapsed after receiving taxpayer-backed furlough payments of up to £630,000.

Digme Fitness, which called in creditors last month, owes around £6.1million in what is understood to be unpaid VAT and PAYE, and counts Akshata Murthy, 41, among its directors.

Ms Murthy, the Chancellor's wife, owned less than five per cent of the company - which went bust after lockdown measures forced it to reinvent itself as an online-only business.

Creditors and suppliers are not expected to recover any money after the company fell into administration.

The developments come despite Digme receiving between £310,000 and £635,000 in furlough payments between December 2020 and September 2021, reports the Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lq2Sk_0evMaLbn00
Digme Fitness, which called in creditors last month, owes around £6.1million in what is understood to be unpaid VAT and PAYE, and counts Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murthy, 41, among its directors. Above: Pictured today are Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy arriving at Downing Street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxnDg_0evMaLbn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDVRr_0evMaLbn00
The chain collapsed despite Digme receiving between £310,000 and £635,000 in furlough payments between December 2020 and September 2021. Pictured: A promotional image used by Digme Fitness 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGdD5_0evMaLbn00
Ms Murty, 41, the Chancellor's wife, owned less than five per cent of Digme Fitness - which went bust after lockdown measures forced it to reinvent itself as an online-only business

Digme Fitness was founded by former City lawyer Caoimhe Bamber and her hedge fund investor partner Geoff in 2015.

Ms Murty, 41, was appointed among the directors of the chain in March 2017.

Digme offered cycle, hit and yoga classes at its London venues and at home programmes for its customers to follow. Subscription packages varied from £8 per month, up to £25 per month for in-studio exercise.

The firm's website states it helps customers 'set your sights high, achieve more than you ever expected, leave feeling exhilarated and be in the best shape of your life - digging deep for real gains.'

Ms Murty is one of Britain's wealthiest women, with shares in her billionaire father's tech firm worth almost £500million.

She and her relatives hold a multimillion pound portfolio of shareholdings which came to light amid questions over the Chancellor, who met his future wife while studying at Stanford University, California, failing to declare them in the register of ministers' interests.

Her assets make Ms Murthy richer than the Queen, who is estimated to be worth £350million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q76ip_0evMaLbn00
Digme Fitness was founded by former City lawyer Caoimhe Bamber and her hedge fund investor partner Geoff in 2015. Ms Murty was appointed among the directors of the chain in March 2017

Mr Sunak was grilled in the wake of his spring statement about Akshata Murthy's £490million stake in her family's multinational business technology giant Infosys - which has a Moscow office.

The Chancellor rebuffed questions over his wife's stake and whether he was 'giving advice to others you're not following' and if his family's investments were 'potentially benefitting from Putin's regime'.

Mr Sunak now faces more pressure over his wife's holdings in Infosys, given he has warned businesses to 'think carefully' about making any investments that would benefit the Moscow regime.

Labour warned he has 'very serious questions to answer' over Ms Murthy's shares.

Ms Murthy is the daughter of one of the richest men in India - billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy - who has been described as the father of the Indian IT sector and 'one of the 12 greatest businessmen of all time'.

Mr Sunak, 41, has put his investments in a 'blind trust' and is not required to name companies in which his wife owns shares.

He is the son of a GP father and pharmacist mother who emigrated to Southampton from East Africa in the 1960s, and he studied at Oxford University before winning a Fulbright scholarship to Stanford where the future husband and wife met.

Before becoming Chancellor, he was better known in India than he was in Britain after his marriage made him a household name.

The Independent

Voices: If austerity worked, we would all be living in luxury now

Rishi Sunak’s spring statement has been widely attacked as offering no help to the millions of people struggling with what has become known as the cost of living crisis. So much so, that even the Tory ultra-loyalists of the Daily Express felt moved to hint at betrayal on its front page the following day.That alone is a new factor in British politics – the depth of anger over living standards is so broad it reaches into the Tory hardcore. The various think tanks – such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the Resolution Foundation, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and others...
BUSINESS
BBC

Rishi Sunak denies link to Russia through firm part-owned by wife

Rishi Sunak has denied any connection with a multinational firm part-owned by his wife that has continued to operate in Russia during the war in Ukraine. The chancellor said he had "nothing to do" with Infosys, in which his wife Akshata Murty holds shares. He has urged UK firms to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

What time is Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement?

Rishi Sunak is preparing to deliver his Spring Statement on the health of the economy to parliament, a tricky proposition as the pandemic recovery threatens to be undermined by a growing cost of living crisis and the knock-on effect of Russia’s war in Ukraine.The chancellor is expected to address the House of Commons from 12.30pm, immediately after Prime Minister’s Questions, offering an update on the progress made since his Autumn Budget speech last October.The Independent will be live blogging the speech and bringing you the breakout stories, while it will be broadcast live on BBC Parliament and across the major...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
