Fort Worth, TX

Aurora going the distance, adding 600-mile autonomous route in Texas

By Alan Adler
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Corrects location of ride-hailing fleet to Dallas-Fort Worth instead of Arizona. Aurora Innovation has added a 600-mile autonomous route between Fort Worth and El Paso, Texas, testing its Aurora Driver Beta 2.0 lane on the middle leg between Atlanta and Los Angeles, one of the nation’s busiest commercial freight...

www.freightwaves.com

The Next Web

Toyota and Aurora start testing their robotaxi fleet in Texas

Toyota and Aurora Innovation, a US developer of self-driving systems, just started testing autonomous robotaxis in Texas. What you need to know: The test fleet consists of custom-made Toyota Sienna vehicles, retrofitted with Aurora’s self-driving system, the Aurora Driver. The hybrid electric vehicles are built on Toyota’s specially designed...
Reuters

Toyota, Aurora test-drive autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor (7203.T) and Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O), a U.S. developer of automated driving systems, have started testing autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas, with two safety operators and no passenger on board, Aurora said on Tuesday. Toyota's Sienna minivans, retrofitted with Aurora's self-driving...
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
CBS DFW

3 Arrested In Cool, Texas After Cops Find Molly, Shrooms, Edibles, Special-K, Cocaine At Rave

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were arrested at the Flow Faire rave in Cool, Texas after undercover agents found numerous street drugs at the party held in the 11000-block of Mineral Wells Highway. (courtesy: Parker County Sheriff’s Department) Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit worked in collaboration with Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Mineral Wells Police to make the drug-related arrests. “We are always willing to work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We would like to thank Cool City officials, DPS and Mineral Wells Police...
freightwaves.com

Indiana trucking company files bankruptcy after FMCSA orders operations halt

An Indiana-based trucking company recently filed Chapter 11, more than a month after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ordered the carrier to suspend interstate operations after receiving an unsatisfactory rating. JCB Trucking Enterprises LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern...
CBS DFW

Passenger Removed From Southwest Flight Out Of Dallas Love Field For Refusing To Wear Mask

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday, March 30, was delayed after a passenger on board refused to wear a mask. Before she was taken off the plane, she compared herself to Rosa Parks and Anne Frank. “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either. It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either.. We have to take a stand.” Passengers on Southwest flight from Dallas – Long Beach had to deplane this afternoon after a passenger refused to wear a mask. In recorded video she says “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either”“It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either..we have to take a stand” pic.twitter.com/G60ngUI5RX — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) March 30, 2022 Passengers headed to Long Beach ended up getting nearly two hours late. Earlier this month, the Southwest flight attendants union called on the White House to drop the mask mandate, saying enforcing mask compliance is one of the most difficult jobs they ever faced. The federal mask mandate on airplanes and in airports remains in effect at least until April 18.  
torquenews.com

Washington State aims for all new Passenger Vehicles Sales to be Electric by 2030

Last week the Washington State legislature passed a bill, now heading to Governor Inslee’s desk, that bans the sale, registration, and purchase of new gasoline powered vehicles, beginning with model year 2030. An earlier bill proposing the same, though also including a controversial road usage fee, was rejected last year. This time the bill doesn’t include the fee and is likely to pass. If it does, Washington State’s ban will go into effect before all other states.
