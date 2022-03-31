ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Mind-blowing iPhone trick lets you put a password on ANY app

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

NO one wants people snooping around in their apps, so a TikToker has come up with a clever way to prevent them.

Passwords are always the best way to keep others out of your iPhone altogether, but what if you hand over your device to show something and they help themselves?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zGc6_0evMYtAt00
Add a passcode to ANY app Credit: @letsdodiz

TikTok star Milad has showed his 1.9million followers a way you can add a password onto any app you like for extra security.

It's a lengthy process but it works.

To set it up, you'll need to start with the Shortcuts app.

From there, hit the + sign in the top right and name the app you're going to secure, for example Photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkjtK_0evMYtAt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Irlcz_0evMYtAt00

Next, hit the Add Action button.

A search bar will appear - search for 'Ask for input' and select it from the results.

Tap Text and select Number.

Where it says Prompt, type 'Password' and select Done.

After this, type in 'If' in the box at the bottom and select it from the options that come up.

Tap Condition and choose Is.

Now you'll need to type in a number that you'll use as a passcode, so be sure to note it down.

Next, search 'Open app' at the bottom and select it from the options.

Tap the App part of the box that shows up and select the app you want to add a passcode to.

Finally, click the cog-like button at the top right, choose Add to Home Screen, then Add.

Now it'll appear on your Home Screen.

It's important to note though, this will only work for the new app icon you've just created - so the main app icon on the Home Screen will still be there without a passcode.

You might want to remove the main one from the Home Screen.

People can still find the app without the passcode in the full app list, but hopefully this way will at least deter them or slow them down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CG96_0evMYtAt00
TikToker Milad reveals lengthy trick Credit: @letsdodiz
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

370K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

116M+

Views

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Google Maps#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Tiktoker#Prompt#The Home Screen
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One Setting I Recommend All iPhone Users Disable Immediately’

Let’s face it: not all of the settings on your iPhone are beneficial. But how do you, mere iPhone-using mortal, determine which to keep as is and which to disable for a better-working device? Simple. Ask an Apple expert their thoughts and sit back and absorb all of those solid tips. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is an Apple expert who says this is the one setting he recommends all iPhone users disable immediately.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
370K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy