ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

PURA launches new grid innovation program

By Zachary Vasile
Hartford Business
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Utilities Regulatory Authority this week launched a new program designed to encourage the deployment of new energy technologies and products, with the overall aim of modernizing the state’s power grid. According to an official decision handed down Wednesday, the program will allow “innovators” to submit ideas...

www.hartfordbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Meal Delivery Service Factor Launches B2B Program

Ready-to-eat meal delivery service Factor is rolling out a new option for B2B deliveries for companies to provide meals to employees, the company announced Tuesday (March 15). According to the release, the offering, called Factors for Teams, will let businesses choose either a one-time bulk purchase to gift their employees or an ongoing partnership, which would give employees the option to get Factor meals regularly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bristol Press

Eversource partners with United Illuminating, PURA to launch statewide electric vehicle charging program

BERLIN – Eversource has partnered with United Illuminating and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to launch a statewide Electric Vehicle Charging Program. A series of webinars is scheduled throughout the year to educate electric vehicle owners, potential owners and people considering installing a charging station on their property.
CONNECTICUT STATE
dailyhodl.com

RedGrid Launches the Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) Protocol on the Back of a Pioneering Collaboration With Monash University

In 2020, as part of the groundbreaking ARENA-funded Smart Energy City project, RedGrid, the Monash eResearch Centre (MeRC) and Monash University’s ‘Net Zero’ initiative collaborated to research, develop and demonstrate seamless microgrid energy transactions. The microgrid project at Monash University’s Clayton campus sought to establish a testbed...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
freightwaves.com

Complete onboarding solution already in the palm of drivers’ hands

Onboarding new drivers is a notoriously expensive and time-consuming task. Annual driver turnover rates continue to hover around 90%, according to the American Trucking Associations. This means that carriers must dedicate a significant amount of time to conducting pre-hire screenings and performing post-hire training to keep their trucks moving as drivers rotate in and out throughout the year.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

AWS is helping fund startups building greener cities

Amazon is taking steps to make cities around the world more environmentally friendly, in the face of the deteriorating state of the world's climates. The company's AWS cloud computing arm has announced an expansion of its sustainable efforts, launching the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator to help growing companies leverage cloud computing for environmental and ecological ends.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pura#Innovation#New Energy#Electric Grid#Infrastructure#Pura Chair
MyChesCo

USDA Announces Plans for $250 Million Investment to Support Innovative American-made Fertilizer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed that it will support additional fertilizer production for American farmers to address rising costs, including the impact of Putin’s price hike on farmers, and spur competition. USDA will make available $250 million through a new grant program this summer to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers. Additionally, to address growing competition concerns in the agricultural supply chain, USDA will launch a public inquiry seeking information regarding seeds and agricultural inputs, fertilizer, and retail markets.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

PURA And PAOG To Launch CBD Product Line For Women's Health Market In April

Puration, Inc. (OTCPK:PURA) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTCPK:PAOG) are working together on a new line of CBD Nutraceuticals under PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand Name for the women’s health market. PURA and PAOG anticipate the new Farmersville Brand CBD Nutraceutical Line to boost 2022 revenue potentially beyond current projections.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Farmers' pay: New payment schemes for NI farms announced

A policy which decides how farmers are paid post-Brexit has been announced by the agriculture minister. Farmers will receive an area-based Sustainability Payment, with farms of five hectares and over able to apply. Payments will be progressively capped above £60,000 per farm business. Smaller farms, three hectares and above,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: Regional Variations In US Food Ordering Trends And Digital Adoption

NEW REPORT: Why Regional Dining Preferences Matter In Tailoring Restaurant Offers. Consumers’ dining preferences and priorities in different U.S. regions vary as widely as their geography — 34% of consumers in the Northeast consider loyalty programs when choosing a QSR but just 11% in the Midwest consider them when selecting a table-service restaurant, for example. For The Digital Divide: Regional Variations In U.S. Food Ordering Trends And Digital Adoption, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, we surveyed 2,533 consumers to find out how restaurant owners can tailor their offerings to drive sales.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Goldreed Industrial Design Award is looking for designs that capture innovation, sustainability, and harmony

Designed with a vision towards the future yet rooted firmly in tradition, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization, and market orientation. Based out of Xiongan New Area of China, the award was originally created to discover the future of design, inspire the quality of future living and empower the design of future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”.
DESIGN
TechCrunch

Builder.ai raises $100M Series C led by Insight Partners to scale up its software automation

When we started covering Builder.ai a few years ago, the startup was tapping into a new wave of businesses wanting their own native apps. The previous wave of agency-built and outsourced apps was waning, and Builder.ai realized it could tap into this trend by creating a turnkey, almost drag and drop approach, at least on feature requests. In 2019 it raised one of Europe’s largest Series A investments at the time, at $29.5 million, led by Lakestar and Jungle Ventures.
COMPUTERS
Sourcing Journal

Taiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product Series

Click here to read the full article. In April, TTF will focus on how textile companies turn their manufacturing green, and in May it will feature circular fashion concepts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartLeather Alternative Scales in World's First Bacterial Cellulose FacilityCocona Labs' 37.5 Products Get Biodegradable BoostBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ADVOCACY
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Verizon Helps US Newcomers Access 5G

Today in the connected economy, Verizon joins forces with Nova Credit to help newcomers to America share their international credit history and access 5G cellular plans. Also, Instagram rolls out a number of new messaging features, TD Bank becomes one of the first auto lenders to offer real-time car payments and Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna launches its open banking unit.
TECHNOLOGY
dailyhodl.com

Master Ventures Investment Management Partners With Yellow Network To Transform Blockchain Industry

Master Ventures intends to take advantage of the evolving Yellow web 3.0 financial ecosystem. Yellow, a blockchain product and infrastructure company, and Master Ventures Investment Management (MVIM), powered by Master Ventures, a leading blockchain-focused venture studio driving blockchain adoption, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to advance the development of the worldwide crypto liquidity aggregator Yellow Network.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy